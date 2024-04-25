Tony Calvin Tips

Chepstow Racing Tips: Legend can Roar home

Chepstow
There is jumps racing at Chepstow on Friday

Timeform's John Ingles highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Chepstow on Friday.

  • A Chepstow Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

    • Chepstow NAP - 18:40 - Back Roaring Legend

    This maiden hurdle will take a lot less winning than the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival which Roaring Legend contested last time.

    A fairly useful winner on the Flat when trained by James Ferguson, Roaring Legend made a promising start to life over hurdles with Olly Murphy when runner-up at Kempton and Musselburgh, catching the eye behind Paul Nicholls' Liari in the Scottish Triumph Hurdle on the second occasion after coming up against that one's even better stablemate Kalif du Berlais on his hurdling debut. A repeat of those efforts would be good enough to take this.

    Chepstow Next Best - 18:10 - Back Diego du Charmil

    Paul Nicholls' Diego du Charmil is the senior runner in this contest at the age of twelve but the handicapper has given this once-smart chaser a big chance dropping him to his lowest mark yet over fences.

    It's over three years since his last success, which came over hurdles at Plumpton, but he was returning from the best part of two years on the sidelines when back in action at Ascot last month.

    Diego du Charmil shaped as though retaining much of his ability when sixth to Sam Brown in a veterans chase over three miles, and with that run under his belt he looks interesting back at this more suitable trip.

    Chepstow Each Way - 17:40 - Back Matterhorn

    Nicholls and Harry Cobden who is within touching distance of becoming champion jockey this weekend have each-way chances at the very least with Matterhorn earlier on the card.

    He needs to bounce back from a very disappointing run over Christmas but the chances are he could do just that following a breathing operation since then.

    He has been successful on both his previous starts following wind surgery, including when making all the running for a very easy success in a novice at Taunton in November which also highlighted his good record when fresh.

