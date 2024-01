A Chepstow NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Chepstow Nap - 15:20 - Back Issuing Authority

No. 2 Issuing Authority (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 126

Issuing Authority was a winner in bumpers, but didn't really progress as expected over hurdles, for all he finished placed in each of his four starts (runner-up three times).

However, he has made a promising start over fences, leaving the bare form of his debut in this sphere well behind when opening his account in this sphere in a maiden chase at Haydock last month.

That wasn't much of a race, but the manner of his success suggests he's potentially smart, and a mark of 126 looks very attractive.

Back Issuing Authority @ 11/102.11 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Chepstow Next Best - 13:00 - Back Ostrava du Berlais

No. 4 Ostrava Du Berlais (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Ned Fox

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 98

Ostrava du Berlais is a French recruit who has taken a few goes to come to hand for this yard, but he shaped better than the bare result in a maiden hurdle at Hereford last time, ridden too aggressively over a longer trip.

He had nothing left to give in the closing stages, but similar tactics at this trip, in what doesn't look the strongest race, may be enough to see him get his head in front.