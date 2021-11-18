Chepstow Racing Tips: In-form Pipe can gain compensation

NAP: In-form Pipe can strike

Induno - 12:35 Chepstow

Induno showed useful form when winning a bumper on his return in 2019/20 and quickly followed up on his hurdling debut at Ffos Las on his next start. He was beaten at odds-on on his only other start that season, but the fact he was heavily gambled on his handicap debut at last season's Cheltenham November meeting - where the yard have landed multiple gambles - suggests they think Induno is well treated.

For all the gamble was foiled on that occasion, Induno remains with his potential intact, and is potentially thrown in from a 2 lb lower mark on his return from a year off. In that time he has undergone a wind operation, and a much better showing is expected from this unexposed seven-year-old.

No. 4 Induno (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 113

NEXT BEST: Interesting new recruit

Gaulois - 14:20 Chepstow

Gaulois made an encouraging start to his career in Ireland last season, out-running his odds on debut when finishing third at Gowran in January and, while he didn't improve as expected in form terms at Fairyhouse on his next start, he still showed plenty to work on.

It is very interesting that he has since switched to Paul Nicholls and has been found a race lacking in depth for his stable debut. Gaulois already sets the standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, but has the potential to improve further, and a big run is expected following a breating operation.

No. 6 Gaulois (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Tom Buckley

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Go for Gold

Getmegold - 15:25 Chepstow

Getmegold's best effort to date came when finishing third at 50/1 in a novice hurdle at Wincanton last season, mixing it with some useful rivals, and he is best not judged too harshly on his recent return to action where he looked badly in need of the run.

He has shaped like a stayer on a couple of occasions now, and there is a feeling he may have been brought along with handicaps in mind. It is therefore interesting that he moves up further in trip now, too, and an opening mark of 110 is workable based on his run at Wincanton.