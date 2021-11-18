To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chepstow Racing Tips: In-form Pipe can gain compensation

Chepstow
David Pipe runs a well-handicapped hurdler on Friday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chepstow.

"...a much better showing is expected from this unexposed seven-year-old..."

NAP: In-form Pipe can strike

Induno - 12:35 Chepstow

Induno showed useful form when winning a bumper on his return in 2019/20 and quickly followed up on his hurdling debut at Ffos Las on his next start. He was beaten at odds-on on his only other start that season, but the fact he was heavily gambled on his handicap debut at last season's Cheltenham November meeting - where the yard have landed multiple gambles - suggests they think Induno is well treated.

For all the gamble was foiled on that occasion, Induno remains with his potential intact, and is potentially thrown in from a 2 lb lower mark on his return from a year off. In that time he has undergone a wind operation, and a much better showing is expected from this unexposed seven-year-old.

NEXT BEST: Interesting new recruit

Gaulois - 14:20 Chepstow

Gaulois made an encouraging start to his career in Ireland last season, out-running his odds on debut when finishing third at Gowran in January and, while he didn't improve as expected in form terms at Fairyhouse on his next start, he still showed plenty to work on.

It is very interesting that he has since switched to Paul Nicholls and has been found a race lacking in depth for his stable debut. Gaulois already sets the standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, but has the potential to improve further, and a big run is expected following a breating operation.

EACH WAY: Go for Gold

Getmegold - 15:25 Chepstow

Getmegold's best effort to date came when finishing third at 50/1 in a novice hurdle at Wincanton last season, mixing it with some useful rivals, and he is best not judged too harshly on his recent return to action where he looked badly in need of the run.

He has shaped like a stayer on a couple of occasions now, and there is a feeling he may have been brought along with handicaps in mind. It is therefore interesting that he moves up further in trip now, too, and an opening mark of 110 is workable based on his run at Wincanton.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Induno @ 3.02/1 in the 12:35 Chepstow
Next Best - Back Gaulois @ 2.26/5 in the 14:20 Chepstow
Each Way - Back Getmegold @ 8.07/1 in the 15:25 Chepstow

Friday 19 November, 12.35pm

Friday 19 November, 2.20pm

Gaulois
Jetoile
Welsby
Manothepeople
The Street
Dans Chosen
Ballybeen
Art Decco
Raddon Top
Eppleton Collier
Designer Jet
Friday 19 November, 3.25pm

Valentino
Glentrool
Getmegold
Sixty Dollars More
Mr Washington
Manofmanywords
Guillemot
Treasure Dillon
Laugharne
Trixster
Bunny Boru
Mistertommyshelby
