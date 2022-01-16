- Trainer: Evan Williams
Chepstow Racing Tips: Frenchy can have it Large
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chepstow on Monday.
"...there should be plenty of further improvement in him..."
NAP: Side with Venetia's unexposed chaser
Frenchy du Large - 14:00 Chepstow
French du Large was progressive over hurdles last season and was strong in the betting ahead of his chase debut on reappearance at Carlisle in November but didn't get past the second fence. He again attracted support and made up for that blunder when easily opening his account in this sphere at Uttoxeter last month, warming to the task as the race wore on after going in snatches early on. The handicapper has hit him with a 9 lb rise, but there should be plenty of further improvement in him, and he is strongly fancied to follow up.
NEXT BEST: Vians Hill is open to improvement
Vians Hill is a nice type physically - the type to make a chaser - and he looks open to improvement now entering handicaps from a lowly mark. He has been well beaten in three starts at Ffos Las this season, but he has offered something to work on each time, and has likely been brought along with handicaps in mind. The move up in trip will suit and he is fancied to take a sizeable step forward now for a yard that know the time of day.
EACH-WAY: Trust the Monarch
Delgany Monarch - 13:00 Chepstow
A quick look at Delgany Monarch's form figures don't look very inspiring, but he has got bits and pieces of form that make him look interesting, and it may be too early to give up on him. It was reported he suffered an overreach in a much more competitive handicap than this at Ascot last time, so is best not judged too harshly on that display, and he may be worth one more chance from a 3 lb lower mark.
Recommended bets
