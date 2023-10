A Chepstow NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Chepstow Nap - 13:30 - Back Concetto

No. 4 Concetto (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 115

There should be more to come from unexposed six-year-old Concetto, who was well beaten in all of his starts over hurdes, but made a promising start over fences last season.

He won his first two starts before being beaten only by another progressive novice and the marathon trip was probably his undoing when only seventh in the Highland National when last seen in April.

This test should suit much better and he an prove himself a well-handicapped horse.

Back Concetto @ 10/34.33 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Chepstow Next Best - 15:45 - Back Mammies Boy

No. 6 Mammies Boy (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 101

Mammies Boy hinted at ability in three starts in maiden and novice company last season, but he has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and looks particularly interesting on his return and handicap debut.

He wasn't at all knocked about on his qualifying run at Southwell in January, still having plenty to do turning for home, and he is expected to relish this step up to two and a half miles, while this opening mark may well underestimate him.