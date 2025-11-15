Cheltenham Tips: Mark Milligan's three to back on Saturday at up to 11/2

Cromwell youngster to land Triumph Trial

Last year's winner to go close again in Paddy Power

Exciting Henderson mare fancied to land the bumper

The Triumph Hurdle Trial that opens Saturday's Cheltenham card has a fascinating look to it, with a whole host of unexposed types in the line-up.

Dan Skelton and David Pipe have a pair of ex-French recruits towards the head of the betting and it's the Pipe-trained Parchment who achieved a bit more on Timeform ratings when winning his sole start when in a newcomers race at Clairefontaine.

Both could well be anything, but I'm going to side with Irish raider Secret Force, who was lightly raced on the flat and looked a decent prospect when winning in good style on hurdling debut at Punchestown last month.

Hurdling newcomer Hallelujah U was a smart flat performer himself and also rates a long look for James Owen, who took this last year with East India Dock.

Recommended Bet Back Secret Force in 12:35 Cheltenham SBK 4/1

Even off top weight, the highly promising Jagwar could be too good in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, but he's still relatively inexperienced and his jumpy can be a little sketchy at times.

With plenty of rain around, the ground could also be pretty testing by mid-afternoon on Saturday, and lugging 12 stone around Cheltenham against some quality rivals won't be easy, so I think there's some mileage in taking him on at the current prices.

Last year's winner Il Ridoto has become well handicapped and could be the one to side with.

The eight-year-old has prepped in identical fashion to last year, having a spin at Chepstow prior to this contest and he gets in from just one pound higher than the mark he was successful from in 2024. Il Ridoto's form did rather tail off after last season's success, but this could well be the time of year to catch him and he should give a good account of himself with headgear now reinstated.

Of the rest, Dan Skelton's mare Panic Attack was a winner the last time she ran over fences at Windsor in January and she's an honest sort who ought to go well.

Recommended Bet Back Il Ridoto in 14:20 Cheltenham SBK 11/2

Much like the opener, the mares' bumper that closes the card contains a whole host of exciting types who should make their mark over hurdles in time, with Nicky Henderson's Eremenko top of the list.

She may only have won a Southwell bumper back in May, but that race contained plenty of well-bred types and the chances are it was a good contest for the course. The form was franked subsequently by the fourth going in on hurdling debut at Worcester last month and that one had finished a good way behind the impressive Eremenko.

The selection is certainly bred for the job, being by Walk In The Park and related to stacks of winners.

She does need to prove she can quicken as nicely in soft ground as she did on a firmer surface there, but there's stack of potential in Eremenko and I'm hopeful she can round off the day in style for us.

The main danger may well be the Irish raider Celestial Tune, who has been steadily progressive in her three starts and was a winner Listowel last time, while Sean Bowen is an interesting jockey booking for Thomas Cooper's filly.

Recommended Bet Back Eremenko in 16:00 Cheltenham SBK 5/1

