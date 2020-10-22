To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Cheltenham on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Cheltenham on Friday...

"...sure to take plenty of beating when you factor in his scope for more improvement..."

Timeform on Pipesmoker

Midnight River - 13:50 Cheltenham

Midnight River showed a good attitude to make a successful hurdling bow at Uttoxeter earlier this month, sticking to his task well to land the spoils by a length and a half. The first pair pulled well clear of the rest, and the runner-up gave the form a boost when going one place better on his next start at Exeter. Midnight River shapes as if he'll be suited by this longer trip, too, so he is fancied to improve past Ask For Glory to maintain his unbeaten record over obstacles.

Scardura - 15:35 Cheltenham

Scardura is built for chasing and confirmed the promise of his debut in this sphere when opening his account at Newton Abbot last time. Always prominent in a small field, he led on the bridle on the home turn and then showed a smart change of gear to put the race to bed, winning easily by two and a half lengths. This will be by far his toughest test yet, but his lightly-raced profile suggests he can take the step up in grade in his stride and defy a 7 lb higher mark.

Pipesmoker - 16:10 Cheltenham

Pipesmoker showed plenty of ability in two outings over hurdles last season, including when chasing home the exciting Sporting John at Ascot on his final appearance. That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating when you factor in his scope for more improvement.


Smart Stat

MOSSY FEN - 14:25 Cheltenham
£27.93 - Nigel Twiston-Davies' profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break

Recommended bets

Midnight River - 13:50 Cheltenham
Scardura - 15:35 Cheltenham
Pipesmoker - 16:10 Cheltenham

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Chelt 23rd Oct (2m5f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 23 October, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ask For Glory
Does He Know
Global Fame
Midnight River
Finisk River
Topofthecotswolds
Domaine De Lisle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelt 23rd Oct (2m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 23 October, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Beat The Judge
Scardura
On The Slopes
Hatcher
Rouge Vif
Ballywood
Dolos
Katpoli
Western Miller
Movie Legend
Azzuri
Northern Beau
Doitforthevillage
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelt 23rd Oct (2m Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 23 October, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pipesmoker
Champagnesuperover
Faivoir
Presentandcounting
Art Approval
Found On
Lessankan
Temur Khan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles