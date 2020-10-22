- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Harry Skelton
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: -
Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Cheltenham on Friday...
"...sure to take plenty of beating when you factor in his scope for more improvement..."
Timeform on Pipesmoker
Midnight River - 13:50 Cheltenham
Midnight River showed a good attitude to make a successful hurdling bow at Uttoxeter earlier this month, sticking to his task well to land the spoils by a length and a half. The first pair pulled well clear of the rest, and the runner-up gave the form a boost when going one place better on his next start at Exeter. Midnight River shapes as if he'll be suited by this longer trip, too, so he is fancied to improve past Ask For Glory to maintain his unbeaten record over obstacles.
Scardura is built for chasing and confirmed the promise of his debut in this sphere when opening his account at Newton Abbot last time. Always prominent in a small field, he led on the bridle on the home turn and then showed a smart change of gear to put the race to bed, winning easily by two and a half lengths. This will be by far his toughest test yet, but his lightly-raced profile suggests he can take the step up in grade in his stride and defy a 7 lb higher mark.
Pipesmoker showed plenty of ability in two outings over hurdles last season, including when chasing home the exciting Sporting John at Ascot on his final appearance. That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating when you factor in his scope for more improvement.
Smart Stat
MOSSY FEN - 14:25 Cheltenham
£27.93 - Nigel Twiston-Davies' profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break
Recommended bets
Midnight River - 13:50 Cheltenham
Scardura - 15:35 Cheltenham
Pipesmoker - 16:10 Cheltenham
Chelt 23rd Oct (2m5f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 23 October, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ask For Glory
|Does He Know
|Global Fame
|Midnight River
|Finisk River
|Topofthecotswolds
|Domaine De Lisle
Chelt 23rd Oct (2m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Friday 23 October, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Beat The Judge
|Scardura
|On The Slopes
|Hatcher
|Rouge Vif
|Ballywood
|Dolos
|Katpoli
|Western Miller
|Movie Legend
|Azzuri
|Northern Beau
|Doitforthevillage
Chelt 23rd Oct (2m Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 23 October, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pipesmoker
|Champagnesuperover
|Faivoir
|Presentandcounting
|Art Approval
|Found On
|Lessankan
|Temur Khan