Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Midnight River - 13:50 Cheltenham

Midnight River showed a good attitude to make a successful hurdling bow at Uttoxeter earlier this month, sticking to his task well to land the spoils by a length and a half. The first pair pulled well clear of the rest, and the runner-up gave the form a boost when going one place better on his next start at Exeter. Midnight River shapes as if he'll be suited by this longer trip, too, so he is fancied to improve past Ask For Glory to maintain his unbeaten record over obstacles.

No. 5 Midnight River SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Scardura - 15:35 Cheltenham

Scardura is built for chasing and confirmed the promise of his debut in this sphere when opening his account at Newton Abbot last time. Always prominent in a small field, he led on the bridle on the home turn and then showed a smart change of gear to put the race to bed, winning easily by two and a half lengths. This will be by far his toughest test yet, but his lightly-raced profile suggests he can take the step up in grade in his stride and defy a 7 lb higher mark.

No. 10 Scardura (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 135

Pipesmoker - 16:10 Cheltenham

Pipesmoker showed plenty of ability in two outings over hurdles last season, including when chasing home the exciting Sporting John at Ascot on his final appearance. That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating when you factor in his scope for more improvement.