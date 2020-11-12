Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Beat The Judge - 13:50 Cheltenham

Beat The Judge shaped well when third behind Rouge Vif in a handicap over this course and distance at the Showcase Meeting. Making just his fourth start over fences, he acquitted himself admirably for one with such little experience, finishing with running left after being forced to race wide throughout. He can race from the same mark here and looks sure to give another good account, especially as he may yet have more to offer. Magic Saint will be suited by the drop back to two miles and is feared most ahead of Fanion d'Estruval.

No. 5 Beat The Judge (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Joshua Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 142

Protektorat - 14:25 Cheltenham

Protektorat created a good impression when making a successful start to his chasing career at Carlisle last month, jumping boldly in front and ultimately coming home unchallenged (won by seven lengths). He gets 3 lb here from chief market rival Southfield Stone and possibly has more scope for progress than that rival on just his second outing over fences, so this looks an excellent opportunity for him to maintain his unbeaten record as a chaser. Mossy Fen is another to consider in an interesting heat.

No. 2 Protektorat (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Does He Know - 15:35 Cheltenham

Does He Know is learning all the time and produced his best effort yet when winning a novice hurdle over this course and distance at the Showcase Meeting, asserting on the run-in to land the spoils by four and three quarter lengths. This will be tougher under a 3 lb penalty, but he's unlikely to have finished improving yet and is expected to be thereabouts in his hat-trick bid. Ballymillsy shaped better than the bare result on his hurdling debut at Lingfield and could emerge as the chief threat at bigger odds.