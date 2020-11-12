- Trainer: Gary Moore
- Jockey: Joshua Moore
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: 142
Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets on the opening day of the November Meeting at Cheltenham...
"...unlikely to have finished improving yet and is expected to be thereabouts..."
Timeform on Does He Know
Beat The Judge - 13:50 Cheltenham
Beat The Judge shaped well when third behind Rouge Vif in a handicap over this course and distance at the Showcase Meeting. Making just his fourth start over fences, he acquitted himself admirably for one with such little experience, finishing with running left after being forced to race wide throughout. He can race from the same mark here and looks sure to give another good account, especially as he may yet have more to offer. Magic Saint will be suited by the drop back to two miles and is feared most ahead of Fanion d'Estruval.
Protektorat - 14:25 Cheltenham
Protektorat created a good impression when making a successful start to his chasing career at Carlisle last month, jumping boldly in front and ultimately coming home unchallenged (won by seven lengths). He gets 3 lb here from chief market rival Southfield Stone and possibly has more scope for progress than that rival on just his second outing over fences, so this looks an excellent opportunity for him to maintain his unbeaten record as a chaser. Mossy Fen is another to consider in an interesting heat.
Does He Know - 15:35 Cheltenham
Does He Know is learning all the time and produced his best effort yet when winning a novice hurdle over this course and distance at the Showcase Meeting, asserting on the run-in to land the spoils by four and three quarter lengths. This will be tougher under a 3 lb penalty, but he's unlikely to have finished improving yet and is expected to be thereabouts in his hat-trick bid. Ballymillsy shaped better than the bare result on his hurdling debut at Lingfield and could emerge as the chief threat at bigger odds.
Smart Stat
INDUNO - 13:15 Cheltenham
4 - David Pipe's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Beat The Judge - 13:50 Cheltenham
Protektorat - 14:25 Cheltenham
Does He Know - 15:35 Cheltenham
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Chelt 13th Nov (2m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Friday 13 November, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Magic Saint
|On The Slopes
|Fanion Destruval
|Beat The Judge
|Ballywood
|Eamon An Cnoic
|Born Survivor
|Azzuri
|Full Glass
Chelt 13th Nov (2m4f Nov Chs)Show Hide
Friday 13 November, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Protektorat
|Southfield Stone
|Mossy Fen
|Paint The Dream
Chelt 13th Nov (2m5f Grd2 Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 13 November, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Does He Know
|Grand Mogul
|Wild Romance
|The Grand Visir
|Polish
|Petrastar
|Ballymillsy