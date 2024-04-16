Cheltenham Racing Tips: Peaky blinder?

A Cheltenham Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Cheltenham Nap - 13:30 - Back Peaky Boy

No. 3 Peaky Boy (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

The exciting PEAKY BOY was evidently well-regarded in bumpers and, again well backed, marked himself down as a potentially useful hurdler when running out a comfortable winner of a C&D novice on return/debut for Nicky Henderson on New Year's Day.

Defeating a dual subsequent winner then, Peaky Boy looks sure to progress further and earns the vote ahead of Encanto Bruno.

Back Peaky Boy on the Betfair Exchange Bet now

Cheltenham Next Best - 14:40 - Back In Excelsis Deo

No. 5 In Excelsis Deo (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 137

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' IN EXCELSIS DEO did very well to get as close as he did when fifth in the Plate at the Festival here 5 weeks ago having found trouble and left with plenty to do, so gets the vote off the same mark.

There looks to be plenty of pace on here thanks to the likes of Presentandcounting, Scarface, Gemirande and Idalko Bihoue which should suit Harry Fry's hold-up performer.

Back In Excelsis Deo on the Betfair Exchange Bet now

Cheltenham Each Way - 14:05 - Back Sea Invasion

No. 15 Sea Invasion (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 119

An ultra-competitive handicap with the vote going to SEA INVASION, who was much improved when making a winning handicap debut at Plumpton recently and Chris Gordon's 6-y-o should have more to offer on just his sixth career start.

He became a Timeform 'Horse In Focus' with that Plumpton win, scoring with plenty in hand, and he looks open to plenty of improvement.