Cheltenham Racing Tips: Peaky blinder?

Racing at Cheltenham
Racing returns to Cheltenham on Wednesday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

"There looks to be plenty of pace on here thanks to the likes of Presentandcounting, Scarface, Gemirande and Idalko Bihoue which should suit Harry Fry’s hold-up performer..."

  • A Cheltenham Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

    • Cheltenham Nap - 13:30 - Back Peaky Boy

    The exciting PEAKY BOY was evidently well-regarded in bumpers and, again well backed, marked himself down as a potentially useful hurdler when running out a comfortable winner of a C&D novice on return/debut for Nicky Henderson on New Year's Day.

    Defeating a dual subsequent winner then, Peaky Boy looks sure to progress further and earns the vote ahead of Encanto Bruno.

    Cheltenham Next Best - 14:40 - Back In Excelsis Deo

    Timeform 'Horse In Focus' IN EXCELSIS DEO did very well to get as close as he did when fifth in the Plate at the Festival here 5 weeks ago having found trouble and left with plenty to do, so gets the vote off the same mark.

    There looks to be plenty of pace on here thanks to the likes of Presentandcounting, Scarface, Gemirande and Idalko Bihoue which should suit Harry Fry's hold-up performer.

    Cheltenham Each Way - 14:05 - Back Sea Invasion

    An ultra-competitive handicap with the vote going to SEA INVASION, who was much improved when making a winning handicap debut at Plumpton recently and Chris Gordon's 6-y-o should have more to offer on just his sixth career start.

    He became a Timeform 'Horse In Focus' with that Plumpton win, scoring with plenty in hand, and he looks open to plenty of improvement.

