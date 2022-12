NAP

Weveallbeencaught - 12:10 Cheltenham

Weveallbeencaught shaped with plenty of encouragement when third in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at this course in November, doing his best work late on to pass the post around 10 lengths behind the winner.

That was a particularly good run for a horse having their first start over hurdles and the form he showed there comfortably sets the standard now back in maiden company.

Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, Weveallbeencaught has a bright future and should be able to get off the mark here before stepping back up in grade.

No. 14 Weveallbeencaught (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Abuffalosoldier - 15:05 Cheltenham

Abuffalosoldier showed improved form to resume winning ways on just his second handicap start at Newbury in November, looking well suited by the step up in trip as he edged ahead in the final 100 yards to win by three quarters of a length.

The runner-up gave that form a boost when winning at Wincanton on Boxing Day and Abuffalosoldier is only 6 lb higher in the weights this time.

Still totally unexposed as a stayer, he remains very much one to be interested in.

No. 7 Abuffalosoldier (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 127

EACH-WAY

Brave Seasca - 13:55 Cheltenham

Brave Seasca resumed his progress after nine months off with an impressive victory at Aintree last time, quickening clear between the final two flights and always doing enough after that to win by a length and three-quarters (eased down close home).

This will be tougher now up in grade from a 9 lb higher mark, but it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer given his unexposed profile.

Brave Seasca could have graded races on his agenda again in the spring and is fancied to prove himself a high-class chaser by defying top weight to win this valuable handicap.