Cheltenham Racing Tips: L'Homme Presse looks a progressive novice

NAP: L'Homme Presse can claim Grade 2 honours

L'Homme Presse - 13:25 Cheltenham

L'Homme Presse has made a highly encouraging start to his chasing career, winning both his starts to date in taking style. He was well on top at the finish when readily dismissing some talented rivals at Ascot last time, drawing clear from three out to win by 13 lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to go on improving. Therefore, L'Homme Presse rates a confident selection to complete a hat-trick for the in-form Venetia Williams, who was operating at an impressive 22% strike rate in December.

No. 2 L'homme Presse (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Funambule Sivola has a serious shout

Funambule Sivola - 14:00 Cheltenham

Funambule Sivola is fancied to complete a quickfire double for Venetia Williams and jockey Charlie Deutsch in this valuable handicap chase. Funambule Sivola ran right up to his best when second on his reappearance in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon last month, probably doing too much too soon and keeping on well under the circumstances to be beaten only four and a half lengths behind the top-class First Flow. He is entitled to strip fitter now back in handicap company and a BHA mark of 155 looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of his form.

No. 1 Funambule Sivola (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 155

EACH-WAY: Stick with Spiritofthegames

Spiritofthegames - 14:35 Cheltenham

Spiritofthegames is on a losing run stretching back to October 2018, but he has performed with credit in some big handicap chases in the interim, showing useful form on several occasions. He is back over hurdles today and there is little doubt he can be competitive from a BHA mark of 135 if arriving on a going day. After all, it's not that long ago that he was placed in a Paddy Power Gold Cup over fences from a mark of 148.