Cheltenham Racing Tips: L'Homme Presse looks a progressive novice

Racing at Cheltenham
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Saturday's card at Cheltenham

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cheltenham on Saturday.

"L'Homme Presse rates a confident selection to complete a hat-trick for the in-form Venetia Williams, who was operating at an impressive 22% strike rate in December."

NAP: L'Homme Presse can claim Grade 2 honours

L'Homme Presse - 13:25 Cheltenham

L'Homme Presse has made a highly encouraging start to his chasing career, winning both his starts to date in taking style. He was well on top at the finish when readily dismissing some talented rivals at Ascot last time, drawing clear from three out to win by 13 lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to go on improving. Therefore, L'Homme Presse rates a confident selection to complete a hat-trick for the in-form Venetia Williams, who was operating at an impressive 22% strike rate in December.

NEXT BEST: Funambule Sivola has a serious shout

Funambule Sivola - 14:00 Cheltenham

Funambule Sivola is fancied to complete a quickfire double for Venetia Williams and jockey Charlie Deutsch in this valuable handicap chase. Funambule Sivola ran right up to his best when second on his reappearance in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon last month, probably doing too much too soon and keeping on well under the circumstances to be beaten only four and a half lengths behind the top-class First Flow. He is entitled to strip fitter now back in handicap company and a BHA mark of 155 looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of his form.

EACH-WAY: Stick with Spiritofthegames

Spiritofthegames - 14:35 Cheltenham

Spiritofthegames is on a losing run stretching back to October 2018, but he has performed with credit in some big handicap chases in the interim, showing useful form on several occasions. He is back over hurdles today and there is little doubt he can be competitive from a BHA mark of 135 if arriving on a going day. After all, it's not that long ago that he was placed in a Paddy Power Gold Cup over fences from a mark of 148.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back L'Homme Presse @ 2.757/4 in the 13:25 Cheltenham
NEXT BEST - Back Funambule Sivola @ 7.06/1 in the 14:00 Cheltenham
EACH-WAY - Back Spiritofthegames @ 15.014/1 in the 14:35 Cheltenham

Cheltenham 1st Jan (2m4f Grd2 Nov Chs)

Saturday 1 January, 1.25pm

Lhomme Presse
The Glancing Queen
Millers Bank
Come On Teddy
Oscar Elite
Fantastikas
Gladiateur Allen
Gallyhill
Zurekin
Cheltenham 1st Jan (2m4f Grd3 Hcap Chs)

Saturday 1 January, 2.00pm

Coole Cody
Funambule Sivola
Zanza
Alnadam
Admiral Barratry
Vienna Court
Riders Onthe Storm
Kauto Riko
Galahad Quest
Magic Saint
Deyrann De Carjac
Espoir De Teillee
High Up In The Air
Simply The Betts
Janika
A Toi Phil
Cheltenham 1st Jan (3m Hcap Hrd)

Saturday 1 January, 2.35pm

Tamar Bridge
Art Approval
Pileon
Botox Has
Dolphin Square
Kansas City Chief
My Bobby Dazzler
Whatsupwithyou
Ask Dillon
Sirobbie
Spiritofthegames
Stoney Mountain
The Mighty Don
Cracking Smart
