- Trainer: Venetia Williams
- Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: -
Cheltenham Racing Tips: L'Homme Presse looks a progressive novice
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cheltenham on Saturday.
"L'Homme Presse rates a confident selection to complete a hat-trick for the in-form Venetia Williams, who was operating at an impressive 22% strike rate in December."
NAP: L'Homme Presse can claim Grade 2 honours
L'Homme Presse - 13:25 Cheltenham
L'Homme Presse has made a highly encouraging start to his chasing career, winning both his starts to date in taking style. He was well on top at the finish when readily dismissing some talented rivals at Ascot last time, drawing clear from three out to win by 13 lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to go on improving. Therefore, L'Homme Presse rates a confident selection to complete a hat-trick for the in-form Venetia Williams, who was operating at an impressive 22% strike rate in December.
NEXT BEST: Funambule Sivola has a serious shout
Funambule Sivola - 14:00 Cheltenham
Funambule Sivola is fancied to complete a quickfire double for Venetia Williams and jockey Charlie Deutsch in this valuable handicap chase. Funambule Sivola ran right up to his best when second on his reappearance in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon last month, probably doing too much too soon and keeping on well under the circumstances to be beaten only four and a half lengths behind the top-class First Flow. He is entitled to strip fitter now back in handicap company and a BHA mark of 155 looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of his form.
EACH-WAY: Stick with Spiritofthegames
Spiritofthegames - 14:35 Cheltenham
Spiritofthegames is on a losing run stretching back to October 2018, but he has performed with credit in some big handicap chases in the interim, showing useful form on several occasions. He is back over hurdles today and there is little doubt he can be competitive from a BHA mark of 135 if arriving on a going day. After all, it's not that long ago that he was placed in a Paddy Power Gold Cup over fences from a mark of 148.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Cheltenham 1st Jan (2m4f Grd2 Nov Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 1 January, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lhomme Presse
|The Glancing Queen
|Millers Bank
|Come On Teddy
|Oscar Elite
|Fantastikas
|Gladiateur Allen
|Gallyhill
|Zurekin
Cheltenham 1st Jan (2m4f Grd3 Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 1 January, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Coole Cody
|Funambule Sivola
|Zanza
|Alnadam
|Admiral Barratry
|Vienna Court
|Riders Onthe Storm
|Kauto Riko
|Galahad Quest
|Magic Saint
|Deyrann De Carjac
|Espoir De Teillee
|High Up In The Air
|Simply The Betts
|Janika
|A Toi Phil
Cheltenham 1st Jan (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 1 January, 2.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tamar Bridge
|Art Approval
|Pileon
|Botox Has
|Dolphin Square
|Kansas City Chief
|My Bobby Dazzler
|Whatsupwithyou
|Ask Dillon
|Sirobbie
|Spiritofthegames
|Stoney Mountain
|The Mighty Don
|Cracking Smart