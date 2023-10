A Cheltenham NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Cheltenham NAP - 13:35 - Back Haddex des Obeaux

No. 3 Haddex Des Obeaux (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 146

Haddex des Obeaux made a very positive start over fences last season, winning two of his three completed starts, and the manner of his victory at Warwick when last seen in January was particularly impressive.

He bolted up by 19 lengths on that occasion and the three rivals he beat all went on to win next time out, so the form has a very solid look to it.

Haddex des Obeaux is 10 lb higher in the weights now, but he is an exciting prospect, one who should evolve into a graded chaser, so he makes plenty of appeal on his return to action.

Back Haddex des Obeaux @ 4.1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Cheltenham Next Best - 15:35 - Back Antrim Coast

No. 3 Antrim Coast (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.96 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Antrim Coast only made his debut in August, but has made a very good start to his hurdling career, building on the clear promise of his debut in this sphere when opening his account at Punchestown 18 days ago.

That was over two and a half miles, but he won that day in the style of a horse who will be seen to even better effect over further, so he makes plenty of appeal on his first try at three miles. He has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating, denoting he remains open to significant improvement.

Back Antrim Coast @ 10/111.88 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Cheltenham Each Way - 14:25 - Back Amirite

No. 2 Amirite (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 142

Amirite looked above average when making a winning debut over fences in a novice at Fairyhouse around this time last year and, though he didn't manage to win afterwards, he didn't have the best of luck and would have finished closer in a Grade 3 at Naas but for being knocked sideways before the last.

He was very well backed for the Irish Grand National on his final start, but shaped as if amiss on his handicap debut, and is best not judged on that effort. Connections clearly think he is on a handy mark and he is well worth another chance to confirm it given he won first time out last season.