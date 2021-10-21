To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Racing Tips: Go Dante can deliver on his hurdling debut

Racing at Cheltenham
Timeform's Adam Houghton provides the lowdown on Friday's card at Cheltenham

Timeform's Adam Houghton recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cheltenham on Friday.

"Go Dante clearly possesses an above-average level of ability and his connections are likely to have high hopes for him as a hurdler."

NAP: Go Dante looks a very good prospect

Go Dante - 17:25 Cheltenham

Go Dante created an excellent impression when winning a bumper at Wincanton in March, making smooth headway into contention before quickening clear in the final two furlongs to win easily by seven and a half lengths. It was a sparkling debut and that race has a recent history of producing talented jumpers, with Lalor and One For The Team winning it in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Go Dante clearly possesses an above-average level of ability and his connections are likely to have high hopes for him as a hurdler. An exciting prospect, he is fancied to make a winning start here before going on to bigger and better things.

NEXT BEST: Annual Invictus looks interesting

Annual Invictus - 15:40 Cheltenham

Annual Invictus was a useful hurdler last season and it didn't take him long to match that level of form over fences, doing so at the first attempt when filling the runner-up spot at Uttoxeter earlier this month. He jumped adequately on that occasion but simply couldn't match Faivoir's turn of foot on the run-in, ultimately passing the post two and a half lengths behind that rival.

Annual Invictus has a good chance of reversing the placings this time, however. He is 8 lb better off at the weights with Faivoir, after all, and the step up in trip will also be in his favour. In a wide-open contest despite the small field, Annual Invictus could be worth siding with to get off the mark over fences at the second attempt.

EACH-WAY: Top marks for Strictlyadancer

Strictlyadancer - 16:50 Cheltenham

Strictlyadancer shaped better than the bare result when fifth on his recent reappearance at Chepstow. In a race where it paid to be handy, he was simply left with too much to do and it's worth marking his effort up given that he was the only one of those held up to get remotely involved.

Still only a seven-year-old, Strictlyadancer made good progress last season and the way he shaped on his latest run suggests he is still on a fair mark. With that in mind, he remains a horse to keep on the right side, a thorough stayer who should relish this test.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Go Dante @ 2.757/4 in the 17:25 Cheltenham
Next Best - Back Annual Invictus @ 3.02/1 in the 15:40 Cheltenham
Each-Way - Back Strictlyadancer @ 11.521/2 in the 16:50 Cheltenham

Cheltenham 22nd Oct (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 22 October, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Faivoir
Annual Invictus
Back On The Lash
Danny Kirwan
Torn And Frayed
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Cheltenham 22nd Oct (3m1f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 22 October, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Carnet De Stage
Debden Bank
Defuture Is Bright
Fact of The Matter
First Class Return
Redford Road
Furius De Ciergues
Boughtbeforelunch
Super Citizen
Madera Mist
Elan De Balme
Jean Genie
Marquis of Carabas
Ballyegan Hero
Len Brennan
Bermeo
Strictlyadancer
Petite Power
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Cheltenham 22nd Oct (2m Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 22 October, 5.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
John Locke
Cardano
Top Bandit
Cirque Royal
Go Dante
Mister Watson
Wild Shot
Brorson
Lebowski
Adjournment
Stratton Oakmont
Ballybreeze
Jetoile
Mr Jorrocks
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

