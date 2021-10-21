- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Aidan Coleman
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: -
Cheltenham Racing Tips: Go Dante can deliver on his hurdling debut
Timeform's Adam Houghton recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cheltenham on Friday.
"Go Dante clearly possesses an above-average level of ability and his connections are likely to have high hopes for him as a hurdler."
NAP: Go Dante looks a very good prospect
Go Dante created an excellent impression when winning a bumper at Wincanton in March, making smooth headway into contention before quickening clear in the final two furlongs to win easily by seven and a half lengths. It was a sparkling debut and that race has a recent history of producing talented jumpers, with Lalor and One For The Team winning it in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Go Dante clearly possesses an above-average level of ability and his connections are likely to have high hopes for him as a hurdler. An exciting prospect, he is fancied to make a winning start here before going on to bigger and better things.
NEXT BEST: Annual Invictus looks interesting
Annual Invictus - 15:40 Cheltenham
Annual Invictus was a useful hurdler last season and it didn't take him long to match that level of form over fences, doing so at the first attempt when filling the runner-up spot at Uttoxeter earlier this month. He jumped adequately on that occasion but simply couldn't match Faivoir's turn of foot on the run-in, ultimately passing the post two and a half lengths behind that rival.
Annual Invictus has a good chance of reversing the placings this time, however. He is 8 lb better off at the weights with Faivoir, after all, and the step up in trip will also be in his favour. In a wide-open contest despite the small field, Annual Invictus could be worth siding with to get off the mark over fences at the second attempt.
EACH-WAY: Top marks for Strictlyadancer
Strictlyadancer - 16:50 Cheltenham
Strictlyadancer shaped better than the bare result when fifth on his recent reappearance at Chepstow. In a race where it paid to be handy, he was simply left with too much to do and it's worth marking his effort up given that he was the only one of those held up to get remotely involved.
Still only a seven-year-old, Strictlyadancer made good progress last season and the way he shaped on his latest run suggests he is still on a fair mark. With that in mind, he remains a horse to keep on the right side, a thorough stayer who should relish this test.
