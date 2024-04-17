- Trainer: Dan Skelton
Cheltenham Racing Tips: Back Cottie to score
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Cheltenham on Thursday.
"...is worth chancing to stage a revival for a stable which very much targets these valuable handicap hurdles."
A Cheltenham Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform
Cheltenham Nap - 14:40 - Back Cottie
COTTIE has dropped to a dangerous mark judged on the pick of her Irish form and is worth chancing to stage a revival for a stable which very much targets these valuable handicap hurdles.
She has been ridden by less experienced jockeys in her qualifying runs for this final and with Harry Skelton taking over in the saddle and the better ground in her favour, she looks sure to run well.
Cheltenham Next Best - 14:05 - Back Juniper
Low-mileage 10-y-o JUNIPER has made a positive start for this yard and this very assured jumper is taken to complete the hat-trick having another go in this (went close behind extremely well-in rival 12 months ago).
Harry Cobden has a 38% strike rate on chase favourites and it's no coincidence that Juniper's recent wins have come with Cobden in the saddle.
Cheltenham Each Way - 17:00 - Back Geturguccion
GETURGUCCION shaped with plenty of promise when only narrowly denied in a Newbury bumper last month, impressing with how she travelled into contention, and she can build on that effort to go one better.
A half-sister to dual bumper winner/useful hurdler Saylavee (2m/19f winner, by Shantou) and fair chaser Cool Country (17f-19f winner, by Dylan Thomas), Geturguccion was placed on both starts in Irish points and this stiffer finish should suit.
