Cheltenham November Meeting 2020: Timeform's Preview Magazine
Betfair have enlisted the help of the experts at Timeform to bring you the best ante-post analysis for Cheltenham's November Meeting.
"The Paddy Power Gold Cup is one of the most prestigious handicaps of the entire season..."
Timeform on Saturday's feature event
Paddy Power have returned this year as the sponsor of the feature race at the Cheltenham November meeting, Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup. The bookmaker's previous association with this valuable prize spanned 12 years between 2003 and 2015, during which time the likes of Exotic Dancer (2006), Imperial Commander (2008) and Al Ferof (2012) featured amongst its most well-known winners. Whether there is an Imperial Commander amongst this year's entries is perhaps doubtful, but we're still set to enjoy a fiercely competitive renewal.
Timeform preview the Paddy Power Gold Cup and all the other big races at Cheltenham across three days of high-class racing.
Just click the banner below to read Timeform's Cheltenham November Meeting Preview Magazine.
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.