Cheltenham November Meeting 2020: Timeform's Preview Magazine

Paddy Power have returned this year as the sponsor of the feature race at the Cheltenham November meeting, Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup. The bookmaker's previous association with this valuable prize spanned 12 years between 2003 and 2015, during which time the likes of Exotic Dancer (2006), Imperial Commander (2008) and Al Ferof (2012) featured amongst its most well-known winners. Whether there is an Imperial Commander amongst this year's entries is perhaps doubtful, but we're still set to enjoy a fiercely competitive renewal.

Timeform preview the Paddy Power Gold Cup and all the other big races at Cheltenham across three days of high-class racing.

