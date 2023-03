NAP

Gerri Colombe - 14:10 Cheltenham

Sir Gerhard is an intriguing runner on just his second start over fences, but he is stepping up a mile in trip and, while he clearly has an engine, his lack of experience has to be a worry.

I have also got time for The Real Whacker and Galia des Liteaux, but it is impossible to knock the record of Gerri Colombe, who extended his unbeaten record under Rules to seven in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown last time in the style of a horse who is far from reaching his limit.

The fact that Gerri Colombe has been doing his winning at around two and a half miles shows how talented he is because he shapes like a horse that is crying out for this longer trip. He has plenty in his favour here and he holds excellent claims.

No. 4 Gerri Colombe (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Jordan Colin Gainford

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Impaire Et Passe - 13:30 Cheltenham

Impaire Et Passe won his sole start in a bumper in France and looked a very exciting prospect when making a winning start for new connections in a maiden hurdle at Naas in December.

He was very well supported and he never gave his backers anything to worry about, always travelling strongly in a prominent position and he powered clear in the final furlong in some style.

Impaire Et Passe confirmed that positive impression when following up in the Moscow Flyer at Punchestown in January, looking very professional for one having just his second start over hurdles. He will have no problem stepping up in trip now and he arrives with plenty of potential. Big chance.

No. 7 Impaire Et Passe (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Good Risk At All - 14:50 Cheltenham

Good Risk At All was one of the best around in bumpers in 2020/21, and though it took him a few tries to open his account over hurdles, he did so in seriously impressive fashion at Ascot just over a year ago.

Connections rolled the dice in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree next time, but that proved a step too far, particularly back on a sound surface.

Good Risk At All resumed his progress in no uncertain back in handicap company at Carlisle on his return in October, though, and he didn't appear to stay three miles at Haydock last time. If the ground stays as it is, or even worsens, Good Risk At All appeals as a horse still on a good mark, and the strong pace which should be on offer here will also be right up his street.