- Trainer: Roger Varian
- Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Chelmsford Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Chelmsford on Tuesday...
"...will take all the beating..."
Timeform on Long Tradition
Mystery Fox - 18:35 Chelmsford
Mystery Fox is clearly well regarded given he was strong in the market and started favourite for his debut at Yarmouth back in May, but he was slowly away and was found wanting for know-how. He has been given plenty of time since and he should prove hard to beat granted normal improvement in a race which shouldn't take much winning.
This looks a competitive sprint handicap and a chance is taken on Aljady, who has contested very competitive handicaps and pattern races since going close over this course and distance back in April. He should find this easier than his recent challenges and looks the one to beat now 1 lb lower in the weights than for his last handicap win.
Long Tradition - 20:10 Chelmsford
Long Tradition has progressed with each start so far and has been gelded since finishing second at Windsor last month. He was beaten only by a useful three-year-old filly who he was conceding lumps of weight to on that occasion and may have further improvement to come. He looks to have very strong claims on the form shown both last time and over course and distance back in May and will take all the beating.
Smart Stat
Long Tradition - 20:10 Chelmsford
2 - Saeed bin Suroor's number of winners in past 5 runnings
Recommended bets
Chelmsford City 20th Jul (6f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 20 July, 6.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mystery Fox
|Manhattanville
|Boondoggle
|Gift Horse
|Brazilian Beach
|Banphrionsanaluas
|Primo
|Devon Envoy
|Sparkling Affair
Chelmsford City 20th Jul (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 20 July, 7.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|May Sonic
|Aljady
|Sir Oliver
|Stylish Performer
|Lexington Dash
|Papa Stour
|Nigel Nott
|Full Authority
|Giorgio Vasari
Chelmsford City 20th Jul (1m Nov Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 20 July, 8.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Long Tradition
|Pride Of Priory
|Voice Of Wisdom
|Robert Walpole
|Schwartz
|Mr Fustic
|Joy Coast