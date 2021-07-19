To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Chelmsford
Timeform bring you three bets from Chelmsford on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Chelmsford on Tuesday...

"...will take all the beating..."

Timeform on Long Tradition

Mystery Fox - 18:35 Chelmsford

Mystery Fox is clearly well regarded given he was strong in the market and started favourite for his debut at Yarmouth back in May, but he was slowly away and was found wanting for know-how. He has been given plenty of time since and he should prove hard to beat granted normal improvement in a race which shouldn't take much winning.

Aljady - 19:05 Chelmsford

This looks a competitive sprint handicap and a chance is taken on Aljady, who has contested very competitive handicaps and pattern races since going close over this course and distance back in April. He should find this easier than his recent challenges and looks the one to beat now 1 lb lower in the weights than for his last handicap win.

Long Tradition - 20:10 Chelmsford

Long Tradition has progressed with each start so far and has been gelded since finishing second at Windsor last month. He was beaten only by a useful three-year-old filly who he was conceding lumps of weight to on that occasion and may have further improvement to come. He looks to have very strong claims on the form shown both last time and over course and distance back in May and will take all the beating.

Smart Stat

Long Tradition - 20:10 Chelmsford

2 - Saeed bin Suroor's number of winners in past 5 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Mystery Fox @ [4/1] in the 18:35 at Chelmsford
Back Aljady @ 7.513/2 in the 19:05 at Chelmsford
Back Long Tradition @ 2.35/4 in the 20:10 at Chelmsford

