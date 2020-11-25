To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Chelmsford
Timeform bring you three to back at Chelmsford on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday...

"...she should take all the beating once more..."

Timeform on Pearl Beach

Australis - 18:00 Chelmsford

Australis is building a positive profile on the all-weather, all three of his wins coming on an artificial surface, two of those at this track. He was never a factor in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket last time, the level of opposition too much for him while he also found the soft underfoot conditions not to his liking. The return to this venue ought to spark him back into life and he remains a handicapper to be positive about.

Pearl Beach - 18:30 Chelmsford

Pearl Beach made it three wins from her last five starts when winning a handicap at this course on Monday, and she looks well treated turned out under a 6 lb penalty. That wasn't much of a race up against plenty of exposed sorts, but she loomed up travelling strongly in the straight and powered away to win with any amount in hand, proving her stamina for longer trips in the process. Provided this doesn't come too soon, she should take all the beating once more.

Fitwood Star - 19:00 Chelmsford

This looks competitive, but Fitwood Star did it nicely when making it two from two for this yard at Wolverhampton last month. That was his first run for 709 days (had been gelded in that time) but he had clearly been prepared perfectly, weaving his way through the pack over a furlong out and staying on well to be readily on top at the line. He is less-exposed than most he will meet at this level and has been given enough time to get over that effort. Another big run is expected.

Smart Stat

Lone Fighter - 16:30 Chelmsford

28% - Saeed bin Suroor's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY since the start of the 2016 season

Recommended bets

Australis - 18:00 Chelmsford
Pearl Beach - 18:30 Chelmsford
Fitwood Star - 19:00 Chelmsford

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

ChelmC 26th Nov (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 26 November, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Australis
Tulip Fields
Cosmelli
Kitaabaat
Ernesto
Battle of Marathon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

ChelmC 26th Nov (1m5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 26 November, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pearl Beach
Anisoptera
Casa Loupi
Flight Path
Divine Consent
Feldspar
Irenes Dream
Mia Dolan
Lady Alexandria
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

ChelmC 26th Nov (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 26 November, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fitwood Star
Ritchie Valens
Bay Of Naples
Double Reflection
Grey Dars
Mutaabeq
Samille
Pioneering
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles