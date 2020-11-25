Chelmsford Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Australis - 18:00 Chelmsford

Australis is building a positive profile on the all-weather, all three of his wins coming on an artificial surface, two of those at this track. He was never a factor in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket last time, the level of opposition too much for him while he also found the soft underfoot conditions not to his liking. The return to this venue ought to spark him back into life and he remains a handicapper to be positive about.

No. 2 (5) Australis (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 94

Pearl Beach - 18:30 Chelmsford

Pearl Beach made it three wins from her last five starts when winning a handicap at this course on Monday, and she looks well treated turned out under a 6 lb penalty. That wasn't much of a race up against plenty of exposed sorts, but she loomed up travelling strongly in the straight and powered away to win with any amount in hand, proving her stamina for longer trips in the process. Provided this doesn't come too soon, she should take all the beating once more.

No. 1 (8) Pearl Beach SBK 7/5 EXC 2.26 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 71

Fitwood Star - 19:00 Chelmsford

This looks competitive, but Fitwood Star did it nicely when making it two from two for this yard at Wolverhampton last month. That was his first run for 709 days (had been gelded in that time) but he had clearly been prepared perfectly, weaving his way through the pack over a furlong out and staying on well to be readily on top at the line. He is less-exposed than most he will meet at this level and has been given enough time to get over that effort. Another big run is expected.