Chelmsford Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Jumira Bridge - 13:10 Chelmsford

Jumira Bridge was a near-smart performer at his best and has returned to form to take advantage of a lenient mark the last twice, winning with any amount in hand at Wolverhampton last week. There is still plenty more mileage in his mark based on the pick of his form, too, and he looks very well treated turned out under a 4 lb penalty. This looks another good opportunity and he is hard to oppose.

No. 2 (8) Jumira Bridge SBK 5/4 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Derek Shaw

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 66

Glen Again - 14:40 Chelmsford

Glen Again is sure to be suited by the step back up to this trip having looked outpaced by a good prospect over a mile at Newcastle last time. He didn't improve much from his debut form but he was sent for home quite a way from home that day and a positive ride round this track over this two furlong longer trip will suit him down to the ground. There should be even more to come from him and ought to prove too strong for the well-bred Yankee Stadium, who is having his first start since leaving Aidan O'Brien.

No. 4 (5) Glen Again (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: -

Puffin Island - 15:40 Chelmsford

Puffin Island finished nearer last than first in three starts on minor/maiden company, but showed her first piece of solid form on handicap debut at Kempton earlier this month. That wasn't the strongest race, but neither is this, and she deserved extra credit for finishing as close as she did given that she was left poorly placed, the principals already gone by the time she got rolling. Puffin Island steps up two furlongs in trip now, but she is bred to improve for it, and is more interesting than most she'll meet at this level.