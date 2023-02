NAP

Bit Harsh - 19:10 Chelmsford

Bit Harsh displayed ability on his first three starts around this time last year but he made a disappointing return to action after a gelding and breathing operation on handicap debut at Yarmouth in October.

However, he has progressed nicely since returning to all-weather, winning his last three starts and that form is working out well. Bit Harsh beat another well-treated sort at Southwell three weeks ago who has since franked the form so a subsequent 5 lb rise looks lenient and the four-time is very much on.

No. 7 (6) Bit Harsh (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 76

NEXT BEST

Woodstock - 17:10 Chelmsford

Provided none of the newcomers are above average this looks a good opportunity for Woodstock, who has a useful pedigree and shaped promisingly when well supported for his debut at Southwell a fortnight ago.

He travelled well in a prominent position but was picked up by another debutant inside the final furlong, leaving the impression he would tighten up for the run. Granted normal improvement he ought to prove tough to beat.