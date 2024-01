A Chelmsford NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Chelmsford Nap - 15:40 - Back Stella Hogan

No. 1 (5) Stella Hogan (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 2.98 Trainer: John O'Shea

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 57

Stella Hogan showed improved form from out of the blue to open her account over seven furlongs at Kempton in October and she has run well in defeat twice since.

She was ridden more forcefully than usual back at Kempton last time, leading from an early stage but headed in the final furlong and having nothing more left to give.

The return to a mile may be what she needs and, under a more patient ride, she should remain competitive from the same mark.

Chelmsford Next Best - 13:55 - Back Come On Girl

No. 4 (1) Come On Girl SBK 7/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Christian Howarth

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 56

Come On Girl is on a lengthy losing run, but she has been running consistently well of late, finishing placed on her last three starts, all over this trip.

She is also down to a mark which is 3 lb below her last winning mark and she didn't finish far behind a well-handicapped, thriving rival who has since won again at Wolverhampton last week.

Come On Girl is in a slightly easier race now and seems sure to launch another bold bid.