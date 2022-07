NAP: Son of Red potentially well handicapped

Son of Red - 15:55 Chelmsford

Son of Red's last win on the Flat came over a mile and a half at Southwell in 2020 from a 6 lb lower mark and he was gambled on when last seen in this sphere at Lingfield in September last year.

Since then, he has since switched to the Harry Fry yard and has run two solid races over hurdles, the latest when runner-up over two and a half miles at Uttoxeter last month.

He proved at least as good as ever on that occasion, but bumped into a progressive well-backed favourite who was clearly well ahead of his mark. Fry has a good record when switching his horses to the Flat and this step up to two miles seems sure to suit Son of Red. He still looks attractively weighted in this sphere.

No. 3 (1) Son Of Red (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 66

NEXT BEST: Ford Madox Brown ready to strike

Ford Madox Brown - 16:30 Chelmsford

Ford Madox Brown won a couple of races for David O'Meara, including a handicap at Wolverhampton from a mark of 72, and he has since joined a yard that do well with new recruits.

She was purchased for 20,000 guineas and has quickly left an underwhelming run - albeit in a strong race at Ascot - behind to finish third on his last two starts, seeming to relish the return to seven furlongs when narrowly beaten over course and distance last time.

The handicapper has left him on the same mark since, which is still 2 lb lower than his last winning one, and he is of big interest on his first try in 0-70 company.

No. 1 (8) Ford Madox Brown SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 70

EACH-WAY: Dubai Station the one back on all-weather

Dubai Station - 14:45 Chelmsford

Dubai Station was backed at long odds when winning the Group 3 Pavillion Stakes at Newcastle a couple of years ago when trained by Karl Burke and he belatedly resumed winning ways returned to an artificial surface over course and distance in May.

He clearly relished the return to all-weather, proving himself on a good mark on just his second handicap start by beating some useful types with a bit in hand.

Dubai Station failed to build on that effort in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last time, but he will remain of interest back on this surface, now just 3 lb higher than for his latest success, and he has fared well with the draw.