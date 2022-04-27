- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 89
Chelmsford Racing Tips: Satono Japan can return with a bang
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.
"...it is interesting that a top yard are persevering with him..."
NAP: Satono potentially well treated on return
Satono Japan - 18:55 Chelmsford
Satono Japan is from a very good family and defied market weakness when making a winning debut at Kempton in 2019. He hasn't progressed as expected from that victory and seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, but it is interesting that a top yard are persevering with him. He wasn't seen to best effect on his final start at Chester, conceding first run on the pair that finished in front of him, and he has a positive record when fresh.
NEXT BEST: Soyounique can follow up
Soyounique quickly returned to form when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton five days ago and has excellent claims of following up from the same mark. He impressed with the manner in which he travelled through the contest, always well positioned under this rider and leaving the impression he won with more in hand than the margin suggests. The return to six furlongs won't be an issue now and he could prove a tough nut to crack turned out quickly.
EACH-WAY: Stick with Designer
Designer opened her account in heavy ground on her final start last year but was much improved when making a winning return in a handicap at Kempton three weeks ago, making smooth headway in the straight and displaying a smart turn of foot. This is obviously a tougher contest, but some of her juvenile form stacks up well, and there should be plenty more to come in a race that ought to be run to suit.
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Chelmsford City 28th Apr (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 28 April, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Soyounique
|Munificent
|Capla Spirit
|Legende Dart
|Storm Melody
|Stone Circle
|Sir Gregory
|Mr Fayez
Chelmsford City 28th Apr (6f Listed)Show Hide
Thursday 28 April, 6.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Symphony Perfect
|Hellomydarlin
|Dubai Jewel
|Romantic Time
|Morag Mccullagh
|Scots Grace
|Fast Response
|Designer
|Princess Shabnam
|Tippy Toes
|Sadmah
|Obtain
|Amber Dew
Chelmsford City 28th Apr (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 28 April, 6.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dubai Souq
|Vanity Affair
|Greatgadian
|Satono Japan
|Balgair