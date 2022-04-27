Chelmsford Racing Tips: Satono Japan can return with a bang

NAP: Satono potentially well treated on return

Satono Japan - 18:55 Chelmsford

Satono Japan is from a very good family and defied market weakness when making a winning debut at Kempton in 2019. He hasn't progressed as expected from that victory and seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, but it is interesting that a top yard are persevering with him. He wasn't seen to best effect on his final start at Chester, conceding first run on the pair that finished in front of him, and he has a positive record when fresh.

No. 3 (5) Satono Japan (Jpn) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 89

NEXT BEST: Soyounique can follow up

Soyounique - 17:45 Chelmsford

Soyounique quickly returned to form when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton five days ago and has excellent claims of following up from the same mark. He impressed with the manner in which he travelled through the contest, always well positioned under this rider and leaving the impression he won with more in hand than the margin suggests. The return to six furlongs won't be an issue now and he could prove a tough nut to crack turned out quickly.

No. 4 (3) Soyounique (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Luke Catton

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 63

EACH-WAY: Stick with Designer

Designer - 18:20 Chelmsford

Designer opened her account in heavy ground on her final start last year but was much improved when making a winning return in a handicap at Kempton three weeks ago, making smooth headway in the straight and displaying a smart turn of foot. This is obviously a tougher contest, but some of her juvenile form stacks up well, and there should be plenty more to come in a race that ought to be run to suit.