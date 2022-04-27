Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Satono Japan can return with a bang

Chelmsford stalls
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on Thursday's card at Chelmsford

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.

"...it is interesting that a top yard are persevering with him..."

NAP: Satono potentially well treated on return

Satono Japan - 18:55 Chelmsford

Satono Japan is from a very good family and defied market weakness when making a winning debut at Kempton in 2019. He hasn't progressed as expected from that victory and seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, but it is interesting that a top yard are persevering with him. He wasn't seen to best effect on his final start at Chester, conceding first run on the pair that finished in front of him, and he has a positive record when fresh.

NEXT BEST: Soyounique can follow up

Soyounique - 17:45 Chelmsford

Soyounique quickly returned to form when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton five days ago and has excellent claims of following up from the same mark. He impressed with the manner in which he travelled through the contest, always well positioned under this rider and leaving the impression he won with more in hand than the margin suggests. The return to six furlongs won't be an issue now and he could prove a tough nut to crack turned out quickly.

EACH-WAY: Stick with Designer

Designer - 18:20 Chelmsford

Designer opened her account in heavy ground on her final start last year but was much improved when making a winning return in a handicap at Kempton three weeks ago, making smooth headway in the straight and displaying a smart turn of foot. This is obviously a tougher contest, but some of her juvenile form stacks up well, and there should be plenty more to come in a race that ought to be run to suit.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Satano Japan @ 4.03/1 in the 18:55 Chelmsford
NEXT BEST - Back Soyounique @ 4.03/1 in the 17:45 Chelmsford
EACH WAY - Back Designer @ 7.06/1 in the 18:20 Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 28th Apr (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 28 April, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Soyounique
Munificent
Capla Spirit
Legende Dart
Storm Melody
Stone Circle
Sir Gregory
Mr Fayez
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 28th Apr (6f Listed)

Show Hide

Thursday 28 April, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Symphony Perfect
Hellomydarlin
Dubai Jewel
Romantic Time
Morag Mccullagh
Scots Grace
Fast Response
Designer
Princess Shabnam
Tippy Toes
Sadmah
Obtain
Amber Dew
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 28th Apr (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 28 April, 6.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dubai Souq
Vanity Affair
Greatgadian
Satono Japan
Balgair
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips