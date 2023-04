NAP

Mountain Queen - 17:30 Chelmsford

Mountain Queen built on previous promise when opening her account over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton in November last year, looking potentially useful as she easily pulled clear of another promising filly.

She was easy to back at the off on her return from four months off at Southwell recently, but still turned in a solid effort on her handicap debut, though the drop back to a mile seemingly counted against her. Mountain Queen is entitled to have come on for that outing and is a horse who will remain of interest, especially now moving back up in trip.

No. 5 (1) Mountain Queen (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Tom Dascombe

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 71

NEXT BEST

Rock Chant - 18:30 Chelmsford

Rock Chant had fallen in the weights and proved well suited by the step up to two miles when opening his account for this yard at Lingfield last month, quickening clear in the final furlong in good style.

He was well placed to follow up under a penalty just five days later, not needing any further progress on the day but travelling as if he may still have more to offer at staying trips.

Rock Chant was conceding 20 lb to the pair that beat him turned out under another penalty at Newcastle last time and that form looks solid for the grade, so he is worth backing to resume winning ways having been given more time to get over that run.