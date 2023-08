A Chelmsford NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Chelmsford NAP - 19:15 - Back Moonspirit

No. 5 (3) Moonspirit EXC 1.1 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 77

Moonspirit stepped up on her debut form to get off the mark at Bath last time, looking value for more than the official winning margin, too.

She travelled fluently throughout and was always in control after being produced to lead over a furlong out, quickly asserting under a hands-and-heels ride to land the spoils by half a length.

Very much the type to go on improving, Moonspirit starts life in handicaps from a BHA mark of 77 and that is highly unlikely to prove her limit, looking every inch a useful prospect.

Chelmsford Next Best - 18:15 - Back Thomas Equinas

No. 7 (1) Thomas Equinas EXC 1.1 Trainer: Dean Ivory

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 53

Thomas Equinas bounced back to his very best as he doubled his career tally in emphatic style at this course last week, leading on the bridle with less than two furlongs to run and quickly forging clear from there to win by three lengths.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but it makes sense to strike while the iron is hot and Thomas Equinas certainly looks well-in under a 5 lb penalty now stepping back up to a mile for his follow-up bid.

Chelmsford Each-Way - 18:45 - Back Imperial Ace

No. 11 (7) Imperial Ace (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 88

Imperial Ace ran his best race on turf when returning from two months off (gelded in the interim) at Ascot last time, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only four and a quarter lengths having been caught further back than ideal.

He's bred to stay a mile and a quarter and his strength at the finish last time suggests it could potentially unlock more improvement on just his second try at the trip.

Still low mileage for a race of this nature, Imperial Ace is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark for the Hugo Palmer yard.