Chelmsford Racing Tips: More to come from Beggarman

NAP: Beggarman can follow up

Beggarman - 18:15 Chelmsford

This doesn't look a strong race at all and Beggarman, who showed improved form to open his account at Kempton two weeks ago, is strongly fancied to follow up. He appeared to appreciate the return to polytrack and, for all he was seen to better effect than some of his rivals (several met trouble in running), Beggarman is still a horse to be positive about. He remains relatively unexposed at staying trips and a subsequent 5 lb rise looks fair enough with Tom Marquand once again doing the steering.

No. 1 (4) Beggarman EXC 1.82 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST: One for Menuisier

Appearing - 16:15 Chelmsford

David Menuisier often brings his horses on gradually and Appearing leaves the impression he will fare much better now handicapping. A rather unfurnished colt, he will likely prove even better next year, but he shaped well at Lingfield on his qualifying run in October, and has more improvement in him. He started at 66/1 on that occasion, so clearly nothing much was expected, and he wasn't unduly punished, keeping on in the straight but finishing with running left. An opening mark of 68 is workable and he is open to more progress than the majority of his rivals.

No. 14 (6) Appearing EXC 10 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 68

EACH WAY: Signed, sealed, delivered

Sealed Offer - 18:45 Chelmsford

Sealed Offer made a winning debut for this yard in December last year and returned to form with the cheekpieces back on (first try for this yard) when runner-up over course and distance, beaten only by one who also showed improved form. As expected, Sealed Offer was well suited by the drop back to this trip, only headed close home in a tight finish, and she should once again be in the mix racing from the same mark.