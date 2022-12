NAP

Measured Moments - 17:15 Chelmsford

Measured Moments has suddenly taken her form up a notch to win her last two starts at Wolverhampton, appearing to have a bit up her sleeve both times.

She was certainly well on top at the finish on the last occasion, hitting the front a furlong out and quickly asserting from there to beat a next-time-out winner by two and a quarter lengths.

This will be tougher following a further 6 lb rise in the weights, but Measured Moments is clearly going the right way and likely to prove equal to the task in her hat-trick bid.

No. 5 (7) Measured Moments EXC 1.1 Trainer: John Butler

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST

Man On A Mission - 16:15 Chelmsford

Man On A Mission ran another solid race when filling the runner-up spot at Southwell on Tuesday, ultimately proving no match for the much-improved winner (beaten nearly four lengths) but keeping going well to pull clear of the rest.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but it looks a much weaker race now back in 0-55 company. He's been nothing but consistent on the all-weather this winter and should continue to give a good account.

No. 4 (7) Man On A Mission EXC 1.1 Trainer: P. Charalambous & J. Clutterbuck

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 53

EACH-WAY

Got No Dollars - 14:40 Chelmsford

Got No Dollars took a step back in the right direction when fourth on his latest outing at Kempton, travelling smoothly before his effort flattened out in the final furlong, ultimately passing the post around four lengths behind the winner.

He is 1 lb lower in the weights today and just 2 lb higher than when registering his most recent victory over six furlongs at this course in February. He looks ready to strike again if building on the promise of his run last time.