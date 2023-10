A Chelmsford NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Chelmsford NAP - 20:30 - Back Lunar Space

Lunar Space is being kept busy at present, but is also thriving on racing, coming in for a well-judged ride when opening his account over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton two starts back and following up with any amount in hand over a mile at this course five days ago.

He was given a more positive ride over the shorter trip but that didn't bother him, kicking on entering the straight and staying on well. The move back up in trip isn't a concern and he is 2 lb well in turned out under a penalty, so has to be of strong interest in his hat-trick bid.

Back Lunar Space @ 2/12.94 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Chelmsford Next Best - 18:00 - Back Gulmarg

No. 1 (6) Gulmarg (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 82

Gulmarg won a couple of times last year, including a nursery from a BHA mark of 77 at Yarmouth, and he has shaped better than the bare result on a few occasions this season.

He arrives in good form, too, having hit the frame in all but one start so far this year, and shaped better than his finishing position suggests at Kempton two weeks ago, shuffled back on the home turn and also having to wait for a gap around two furlongs out.

Gulmarg can boast a positive record on the all-weather and this is an easier handicap than he has been contesting.