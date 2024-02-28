Chelmsford Racing Tips: Ivasecret can defy a penalty

A Chelmsford Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Chelmsford Nap - 19:00 - Back Ivasecret

No. 1 (2) Ivasecret (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 70

Ivasecret has some solid form on the all-weather when trained by John Butler, but he lost his way when moving to Ireland, and had fallen to a very attractive mark upon joining these connections.

He failed to fire on his first two starts, but he took advantage of his reduced mark upped to a mile for the first time at Kempton last week to record his first win since October 2022.

Ivasecret travelled fluently on that occasion, produced to lead entering the final furlong and just pushed out to record a comfortable success. He is unexposed at this trip and remains well treated on the pick of his efforts turned out under a penalty.

Back Ivasecret on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Chelmsford Next Best - 17:30 - Back Cinque Verde

No. 4 (5) Cinque Verde SBK 7/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Jack Doughty

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 73

Cinque Verde won a five-furlong handicap when trained by Karl Burke last year and he proved better than ever on his return from four months off when recording his first win for this yard over course and distance a fortnight ago.

He was always close to the pace and was produced to lead around two furlongs out. Cinque Verde was just ridden out in the closing stages to win with a bit in hand and a subsequent 2 lb rise may well underestimate him.