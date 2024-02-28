- Trainer: Ian Williams
- Jockey: Charles Bishop
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 0lbs
- OR: 70
Chelmsford Racing Tips: Ivasecret can defy a penalty
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.
"He is unexposed at this trip and remains well treated on the pick of his efforts turned out under a penalty..."
-
A Chelmsford Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Tony Carroll
- Jockey: Jack Doughty
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 73
Chelmsford Nap - 19:00 - Back Ivasecret
Ivasecret has some solid form on the all-weather when trained by John Butler, but he lost his way when moving to Ireland, and had fallen to a very attractive mark upon joining these connections.
He failed to fire on his first two starts, but he took advantage of his reduced mark upped to a mile for the first time at Kempton last week to record his first win since October 2022.
Ivasecret travelled fluently on that occasion, produced to lead entering the final furlong and just pushed out to record a comfortable success. He is unexposed at this trip and remains well treated on the pick of his efforts turned out under a penalty.
Chelmsford Next Best - 17:30 - Back Cinque Verde
Cinque Verde won a five-furlong handicap when trained by Karl Burke last year and he proved better than ever on his return from four months off when recording his first win for this yard over course and distance a fortnight ago.
He was always close to the pace and was produced to lead around two furlongs out. Cinque Verde was just ridden out in the closing stages to win with a bit in hand and a subsequent 2 lb rise may well underestimate him.
FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM
Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Chelmsford City 29th Feb (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 29 February, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Twilight Madness
|Cinque Verde
|Dubai Station
|Bert Kibbler
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.