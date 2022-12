NAP

Mountain Road - 19:30 Chelmsford

Mountain Road has won his last two starts at this course in good style, first opening his account over two miles here in September and then defying a 3 lb higher mark to follow up when dropped back to this trip five weeks ago.

He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, hitting the front over a furlong out and always doing enough from there to keep his rivals at bay.

There should be more to come from Mountain Road given his unexposed profile and a further 4 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.

No. 1 (5) Mountain Road (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.4 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 86

NEXT BEST

Revolutionise - 20:00 Chelmsford

Revolutionise was gambled on after three months off and duly returned to form with an emphatic victory at Wolverhampton last time, the drop in grade clearly helping as he exploited his much-reduced all-weather mark with plenty in hand.

Settled in mid-division in the early stages, he travelled strongly throughout and quickly asserted after being produced to lead entering the final furlong, ultimately landing the spoils by two and a quarter lengths.

This will be tougher now back up in grade and 7 lb higher in the weights, but he remains very much one to be interested in having been placed from a BHA mark of 93 (now on 82) as recently as January this year.

No. 6 (4) Revolutionise (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 82

EACH-WAY

Nasim - 20:30 Chelmsford

Nasim proved a disappointment when tried in cheekpieces over this course and distance two weeks ago, but he could be worth another chance in a change of headgear with a visor going on for the first time today.

On his penultimate outing he'd shaped better than the bare result at Kempton, passing the post less than four lengths behind the winner having been in contention for a long way.

Crucially, Nasim is 4 lb lower in the weights than he was then, so he certainly isn't one to dismiss for Michael Appleby, who is seeking his third success in this race since 2015.