NAP

Gorak - 18:30 Chelmsford

Gorak didn't progress as expected last year for Richard Fahey, but he attracted support on his debut for new connections at Wolverhampton last month and, though he failed to meet expectations, he did at least fare much better on his latest start at Southwell. He reacted well to the fitting of first-time cheekpieces on that occasion (retained), looking more professional in the finish but just losing out to an improver. The handicapper has left him on the same mark for that effort and he looks one more than capable of winning a race of this nature.

No. 2 (2) Gorak (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST

Sicario - 20:30 Chelmsford

Sicario had been knocking on the door and deservedly opened his account over a mile and a half at Wolverhampton 10 days ago, knuckling down well to edge out a close finish, and he had no problem following up under a penalty back in a classified event at Southwell four days ago. That was a low-grade affair but he won with plenty in hand and this race doesn't look much stronger. Arriving in form can also count for plenty at this level and another bold bid is expected.