A Chelmsford NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Chelmsford NAP - 19:00 - Back Ehraz

No. 1 (6) Ehraz SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 105

Ehraz had some smart form to his name but he was much improved when making his belated handicap debut at York last month.

He was arguably unlucky not to finish even closer or perhaps win on that occasion, too, the decision to go round the field to make a move up the inside a rare tactical misstep by his rider.

Ehraz would have been seen to much better effect had he taken the route through of the pair that beat him and, having proved himself well handicapped, he makes plenty of appeal now racing from the same mark, with the step back up to seven furlongs not expected to be a bother.

Chelmsford Next Best - 19:30 - Back Anticipating

No. 5 (1) Anticipating SBK 5/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 60

Anticipating has hinted at ability in all four of her starts so far, notably on her handicap debut over an extended 11 furlongs at Windsor last month.

She was tighter in the betting than previously and also shaped better than the bare result, failing to settle in rear and not best positioned the way the race developed.

Anticipating was doing all of her best work at the finish, leaving the impression she would have benefited from a stronger gallop, while her pedigree also points towards her appreciating this longer trip. She hasn't shown all she can as yet and remains a horse to be positive about.