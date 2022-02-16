- Trainer: Henry Spiller
- Jockey: Stevie Donohoe
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 55
Chelmsford Racing Tips: Dark Design again of interest
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.
"...he can prove himself still on a workable mark..."
Dark Design
NAP: Keep the faith with Dark Design
Dark Design - 20:00 Chelmsford
Dark Design failed to build on his eye-catching run as expected at Wolverhampton last time, but he still looks a well-handicapped horse and he is worth persevering with for now. He previous winning form for this yard came at this course over six furlongs, but he has winning form over this trip in Ireland, and should prove well suited by a return to a mile. The cheekpieces also go back on now, which should perk him up, and he can prove himself still on a workable mark.
NEXT BEST: Enfranchise can follow up
Enfranchise - 20:30 Chelmsford
Enfranchise is bred to be smart and she is three from eight in her career so far, but she looked like a filly who has the potential to rate even higher yet when resuming winning ways at Lingfield three weeks ago. She confirmed she is improving all the time, overcoming some trouble in running to run out an easy winner. Enfranchise showed a good turn of foot and a subsequent 3 lb rise probably underestimates here. Andrew Breslin has a good rapport with her and she seems sure to go very close again.
EACH WAY: Inaam is coming to the boil
Inaam hasn't won for over a year, but he is now 3 lb below that winning mark, and he has left the impression on his last two starts that his time may be near again. He was much tighter in the market at Lingfield last time, and ran with plenty of credit, coming a little too wide into the straight but staying on well all the way to the line. He was only beaten half a length by one who won next time out, so the form looks solid, and Inaam will remain of interest.
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply
Chelmsford City 17th Feb (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 17 February, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Got No Dollars
|Thaki
|Martineo
|La Roca Del Fuego
|Inaam
|Zapper Cass
|Stone Circle
|Storm Melody
|Steelriver
|Expert Opinion
|Miss Bella Brand
|I Am A Dreamer
|Piselli Molli
|Salsoul
Chelmsford City 17th Feb (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 17 February, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|No Diggity
|Dark Design
|Amalfi Salsa
|Shadow Angel
|Lake Sand
|Dors Toyboy
|Levendi
|Essgee Nics
Chelmsford City 17th Feb (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 17 February, 8.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Enfranchise
|Coase
|Cerulean
|Le Reveur
|Mummys Boy
|Global Art
|Frankly Mr Shankly
|Elmejor
|Royal Event