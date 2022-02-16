To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Dark Design again of interest

Chelmsford stalls
There is all-weather racing at Chelmsford on Thursday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.

"...he can prove himself still on a workable mark..."

Dark Design

NAP: Keep the faith with Dark Design

Dark Design - 20:00 Chelmsford

Dark Design failed to build on his eye-catching run as expected at Wolverhampton last time, but he still looks a well-handicapped horse and he is worth persevering with for now. He previous winning form for this yard came at this course over six furlongs, but he has winning form over this trip in Ireland, and should prove well suited by a return to a mile. The cheekpieces also go back on now, which should perk him up, and he can prove himself still on a workable mark.

NEXT BEST: Enfranchise can follow up

Enfranchise - 20:30 Chelmsford

Enfranchise is bred to be smart and she is three from eight in her career so far, but she looked like a filly who has the potential to rate even higher yet when resuming winning ways at Lingfield three weeks ago. She confirmed she is improving all the time, overcoming some trouble in running to run out an easy winner. Enfranchise showed a good turn of foot and a subsequent 3 lb rise probably underestimates here. Andrew Breslin has a good rapport with her and she seems sure to go very close again.

EACH WAY: Inaam is coming to the boil

Inaam - 17:30 Chelmsford

Inaam hasn't won for over a year, but he is now 3 lb below that winning mark, and he has left the impression on his last two starts that his time may be near again. He was much tighter in the market at Lingfield last time, and ran with plenty of credit, coming a little too wide into the straight but staying on well all the way to the line. He was only beaten half a length by one who won next time out, so the form looks solid, and Inaam will remain of interest.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Dark Design @ 4.03/1 in the 20:00 Chelmsford
Next Best - Back Enfranchise @ 3.55/2 in the 20:30 Chelmsford
Each Way - Back Inaam @ 7.06/1 in the 17:30 Chelmsford

