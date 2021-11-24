- Trainer: David Loughnane
- Jockey: Daniel Muscutt
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 11lbs
- OR: 92
Chelmsford Racing Tips: Course specialist hard to beat
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford.
"...was by no means fully extended for his latest victory and it is hard to think he hasn’t even more to offer..."
NAP: The hat-trick beckons
Trumble has a formidable record round here, winning all three of his starts at this venue, including two over course and distance. He resumed winning ways over six furlongs at this track in October and defied a 7 lb rise with ease when following up over course and distance 19 days ago. The handicapper has had his say again, raising him another 7 lb, but Trumble was by no means fully extended for his latest victory and it is hard to think he hasn't even more to offer.
NEXT BEST: A Furtado revival on the cards
Giorgio Vasari - 18:50 Chelmsford
There is an element of risk in siding with Giorgio Vasari, who completely lost his way for Derek Shaw, but he has joined a yard that are in form, and are very adept at rejuvenating new recruits. Giorgio Vasari showed useful form when trained by Aidan O'Brien and wasn't disgraced in pattern company as a juvenile. He now makes his debut for Ivan Furtado from a career-low mark of 69, and he will blow these out of the water if returning to anything near the pick of his form.
EACH WAY: Pledge with Honour
Pledge of Honour - 19:50 Chelmsford
The Mick Appleby-trained Hathlool could be very well treated now handicapping for new connections, but he is priced accordingly, and backing Pledge of Honour each way makes some appeal. He attracted support on his first start for 13 weeks over a mile at Kempton last time and shaped much better than the bare result, the ground he made up in the closing stages suggesting his time may be near. The return to a mile and a quarter now will be very much in his favour and he is now 4 lb lower than his last winning mark.
