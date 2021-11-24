To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Course specialist hard to beat

Chelmsford
There is a competitive card at Chelmsford on Thursday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford.

"...was by no means fully extended for his latest victory and it is hard to think he hasn’t even more to offer..."

NAP: The hat-trick beckons

Trumble - 18:20 Chelmsford

Trumble has a formidable record round here, winning all three of his starts at this venue, including two over course and distance. He resumed winning ways over six furlongs at this track in October and defied a 7 lb rise with ease when following up over course and distance 19 days ago. The handicapper has had his say again, raising him another 7 lb, but Trumble was by no means fully extended for his latest victory and it is hard to think he hasn't even more to offer.

NEXT BEST: A Furtado revival on the cards

Giorgio Vasari - 18:50 Chelmsford

There is an element of risk in siding with Giorgio Vasari, who completely lost his way for Derek Shaw, but he has joined a yard that are in form, and are very adept at rejuvenating new recruits. Giorgio Vasari showed useful form when trained by Aidan O'Brien and wasn't disgraced in pattern company as a juvenile. He now makes his debut for Ivan Furtado from a career-low mark of 69, and he will blow these out of the water if returning to anything near the pick of his form.

EACH WAY: Pledge with Honour

Pledge of Honour - 19:50 Chelmsford

The Mick Appleby-trained Hathlool could be very well treated now handicapping for new connections, but he is priced accordingly, and backing Pledge of Honour each way makes some appeal. He attracted support on his first start for 13 weeks over a mile at Kempton last time and shaped much better than the bare result, the ground he made up in the closing stages suggesting his time may be near. The return to a mile and a quarter now will be very much in his favour and he is now 4 lb lower than his last winning mark.

Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!

From November 19-25, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Trumble @ 2.35/4 in the 18:20 Chelmsford
Next Best - Back Giorgio Vasari @ 9.08/1 in the 18:50 Chelmsford
Each Way - Back Pledge of Honour @ 11.010/1 in the 19:50 Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 25th Nov (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 25 November, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Trumble
Corvair
Papa Stour
Alexander James
Mehmento
Mums Tipple
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 25th Nov (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 25 November, 6.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jack The Truth
Thegreatestshowman
Invincible Larne
Sir Rodneyredblood
Red Walls
Restless Endeavour
Araifjan
Saras Hope
Giorgio Vasari
Tropics
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 25th Nov (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 25 November, 7.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Toromona
Jenson Benson
Balgair
Gold Wing
Wimpole Hall
Hathlool
Pledge Of Honour
Roman Dynasty
Pactolus
Cerulean
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips