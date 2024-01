A Chelmsford NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Chelmsford Nap - 18:00 - Back Cervetto

Cervetto has only seen the track four times but is already on his third yard, but he has made a most promising start for Dylan Cunha, building on the promise of his first run for these connections when opening his account over this trip at Lingfield last week.

He was strong in the market and got off the mark with plenty in hand, ridden positively and kicking on around two furlongs out, asserting in the final furlong like a well-handicapped horse. Similar tactics will see him to good effect round here and he will be hard to beat turned out from the same mark.

Chelmsford Next Best - 19:30 - Back Twilight Madness

No. 3 (7) Twilight Madness SBK 4/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Simon Hodgson

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

Twilight Madness lost his way on turf last year, but as a result dropped down the weights, and he duly cashed in on a reduced mark over six furlongs at Lingfield at the end of December.

The step up in trip suited him at that track, but he has plenty of speed, winning at this trip three times before, and a subsequent 2 lb rise in the weights still leaves him well treated on the pick of his form.