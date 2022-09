NAP: Angels Roc handicapped to strike

Angels Roc - 19:45 Chelmsford

Angels Roc arrives at the top of his game, capitalising on a falling mark to belatedly open his account at Epsom last month, and producing a much improved performance when following up from 3 lb higher at Brighton 10 days ago. That was an emphatic win and he is really hard to oppose now able to race from the same mark provided he proves as effective back on an artificial surface.

No. 8 (4) Angels Roc SBK 7/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Jim Boyle

Jockey: Charlie Bennett

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 51

NEXT BEST: A good opening for Butterfly Effect

Butterfly Effect - 17:45 Chelmsford

Butterfly Effect shaped well on her debut at Lingfield in June, looking in need of the experience throughout the first half of the race before the penny began to drop and she finished her race off well. She was stronger in the betting on her latest start at Epsom, but she didn't appear to handle the track, so it is probably best to ignore that effort. Butterfly Effect remains open to improvement back on all-weather and this doesn't look the deepest contest.