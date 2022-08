NAP: Planet Legend can improve for the trip

Planet Legend - 15:55 Chelmsford

This looks competitive and Mukha Magic arrives in excellent form, but Planet Legend is potentially the best handicapped and is the sole three-year-old in the field.

He has shown improved form since entering handicaps, running a career best when runner-up at Wolverhampton last time and pulling miles clear of the remainder with the in-form winner. Planet Legend probably wasn't best suited by having to make his own running and once again left the impression he'll relish this step up in trip. He races from the same mark now and has a big chance of going one place better.

No. 5 (2) Planet Legend (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 76

NEXT BEST: Rhythm Master can follow up

Rhythm Master - 14:45 Chelmsford

Rhythm Master was highly tried for Richard Fahey last season, but was disappointing on his first start for this yard back in handicap company at Thirsk in April.

He underwent a gelding operation after and produced a smart performance when recording his first success since his debut at Newcastle last time, reacting well to the visor being reapplied, showing plenty of resolution in the finish. That was his handicap debut and he seems sure to remain competitive following a 2 lb rise in the weights.

No. 2 (8) Rhythm Master (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.2 Trainer: James Horton

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 102

EACH WAY: Miss Bluebelle can improve now handicapping

Miss Bluebelle - 13:35 Chelmsford

Sir Mark Prescott's Dawahy arrives in search of a hat-trick and will be a worthy favourite, but Miss Bluebelle may offer some value against her now making her handicap debut.

She hasn't troubled the judge in three starts so far, but she has been learning on the job and has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind. An opening mark of 62 should be workable, and she should relish the step up to a mile and a quarter. There should be more to come from her now and is fancied to be much more competitive.