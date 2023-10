Timeform's guide to the Champion Stakes

Champion Stakes

15:45 Ascot, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Bay Bridge (Sir Michael Stoute/ Richard Kingscote)

Plenty to like about his performance when easily winning the Group 3 September Stakes at Kempton last month on his first attempt at a mile and a half, but he was too keen, as has often been the case this year, when sixth in the Arc last time. However, he goes well in the mud so should put up a bold defence of his crown here.

No. 1 Bay Bridge

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

2. Dubai Honour (William Haggas/ James Doyle)

Big improver over a mile and a quarter as a three-year-old in 2021, winning a pair of Group 2s in France and finishing runner-up in this corresponding event. Failed to reach those levels in 2022 but has got firmly back on track this season, winning a couple of Group 1s in Australia in the spring. No impact when last seen in Eclipse, though, so best watched.

3. Mostahdaf (John & Thady Gosden/ Jim Crowley)

Finally confirmed himself the top-notcher he'd long looked when impressively landing the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and fully confirmed that improvement when controlling the Juddmonte at York a couple of months ago. Softer ground is a concern but could figure if allowed to take his chance.

4. My Prospero (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Was very progressive as a three-year-old last season, signing off with a close third in this corresponding event 12 months ago. Hasn't been at that level this season but has gradually got back to form, going close in a messy Group 2 at York before capitalising on the drop in grade in a listed event at Goodwood last month. First-time blinkers and a tongue tie are applied.

5. Point Lonsdale (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Low-mileage four-year-old who proved better than ever this spring with successes in the Alleged Stakes at the Curragh and the Huxley Stakes at Chester. Was back to his best when sixth to Auguste Rodin in the Irish Champion Stakes six weeks ago but will surely come up short in this field.

6. Via Sistina (George Boughey/ Oisin Murphy)

Made a winning return in the Dahlia Stakes and backed that up when landing the Pretty Polly at the Curragh in July. The Falmouth probably came too soon less than a fortnight later but was back on song when a nose second to Mqse De Sevigne in the Prix Jean Romanet. Handles soft ground so she's one to consider.

7. Horizon Dore (Patrice Cottier/ Mickael Barzalona)

French raider who has progressed well this year, gaining his fourth success in a row in the Prix Dollar at Longchamp three weeks ago. The pick of his form has been on a sounder surface but he's firmly on the up so must be respected on his first attempt at the top table.

8. King of Steel (Roger Varian/ Frankie Dettori)

Showed massive improvement on his return for a new yard when finding only Auguste Rodin too good in the Derby, going clear but collared late. Was an easy winner of a Group 2 at the Royal meeting, beating Continuous, and was back to his best when fourth in the Irish Champion on his first go at this trip six weeks ago. Major player.

No. 8 King Of Steel (Usa)

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

9. Royal Rhyme (Karl Burke/ Clifford Lee)

Has been most progressive away from firmish ground this year, winning mile-and-a-quarter handicaps at Newmarket in May and Goodwood in August. Took the step up in grade in his stride when taking a listed race at Ayr four weeks ago and he's certainly worth his place in this given the forecast testing conditions.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict

Conditions will no doubt play their part in the signature race of the day and with no Auguste Rodin to worry about, KING OF STEEL is selected to gain a first Group 1 level success of his career and give Frankie Dettori the perfect send off on his 'final' ride in Europe. Bay Bridge's finest hour came when landing this contest 12 months ago and he looks sure to put up a bold defence of his crown, with Via Sistina and Mostahdaf (who is by no means a guaranteed runner) another couple to consider.

Timeform's 1-2-3

1. King of Steel

2. Bay Bridge

3. Via Sistina