Challow Novices' Hurdle: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Challow Novices' Hurdle

15:05 Newbury, Wednesday

Live on ITV4

1. Go Dante (Olly Murphy/ Aidan Coleman)

Looked a good prospect when registering impressive victories in a Wincanton bumper and a Bangor novice hurdle, but then wasn't seen to best effect when held off by Tweed Skirt at Ascot. Remains with potential up in trip.

2. Gringo d'Aubrelle (Gordon Elliott/ Denis O'Regan)

Bumper winner who had to battle to open his account over hurdles in a novice at Fairyhouse a month ago. Significant that his top yard have cherry picked him for this, so he deserves respect.

3. High Stakes (Warren Greatrex/ Gavin Sheehan)

Successful four times in Irish points before making a winning start under Rules in a Wexford bumper in March for John Walsh. Good second at Ayr on his debut for this yard, but this is probably beyond him.

4. Lossiemouth (Tom Lacey/ Stan Sheppard)

Has been a revelation since fitted with blinkers and he took his form to a new level when bolting up in the Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown earlier in the month. That's the best piece of form on show.

5. Party Business (Ian Williams/ Charlie Todd)

Made the frame on all three starts in bumpers and built on a promising hurdling bow when landing a seve-runner novice at Ascot 12 days ago. This is tougher, but he's open to further improvement.

6. Stage Star (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Highly promising bumper winner who is unbeaten in two starts over hurdles, making all when readily landing a C&D event a month ago. There's a lot more to come, so he's worth backing upped markedly in grade.

7. West Balboa (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Yeats mare who was second in a point before making an impressive winning debut at Warwick last month. Has a big jump in class to contend with, but she's clearly talented.