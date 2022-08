Celebration Mile

15:35 Goodwood, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Escobar (David O'Meara/ Jason Watson)

Smart gelding who comes here on the back of good second in a competitive mile handicap at York last week. He can't be discounted.

2. Finest Sound (Simon & Ed Crisford/ Andrea Atzeni)

Arrives in top form, landing a seven-furlong Thirsk conditions event before finishing runner-up in the Strensall Stakes over nine furlongs at York last week. This demands more, however.

3. Jadoomi (Simon & Ed Crisford/ William Buick)

Smart gelding who returned better than ever when winning a nine-furlong listed race at Clairefontaine last month. This is tougher but he's still low mileage so needs considering.

4. Mutasaabeq (Charles Hills/ Jim Crowley)

Resumed with a win in a Thirsk conditions event and has continued in very good form since, finishing a head second to Chindit in the Summer Mile at Ascot seven weeks ago. Another bold showing is likely.

No. 4 (2) Mutasaabeq SBK 5/4 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 112

5. Stormy Antarctic (Ed Walker/ Kieran Shoemark)

Multiple pattern-race winner over the years and he returned from six months off with a creditable third in a mile-and-a-quarter listed race here in May. This course winner is no forlorn hope.