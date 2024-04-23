Catterick Racing Tips: Vince L'Amour can follow up under a penalty

A Catterick Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Catterick NAP - 15:17 - Back Vince L'Amour

No. 3 (4) Vince L'amour (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 72

Vince L'Amour took a step forward on his return from nine months off on his handicap debut when finishing third over this course and distance at the start of this month, and he built on that promise greatly when opening his account over six furlongs at Ripon last week.

He proved a totally different proposition that day, breaking well from the stalls and making all of the running on the stands' rail, clear of his rivals entering the final furlong and eased at the finish. Connections have wisely turned him out under a penalty and he will be very hard to beat back at the minimum trip.

Catterick Next Best - 16:17 - Back Alafdhal

No. 4 (1) Alafdhal (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Phil McEntee

Jockey: Josephine Gordon

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 72

Alafdhal was in good form on the all-weather earlier this year and he has carried on in good heart back on turf of late, easy to back but going very close in heavy ground at Bath, and progressing again to resume winning ways in similar conditions at Pontefract on Monday.

He scored with a fair bit in hand, too, pushed along on the home turn but finding plenty to take up the lead over a furlong out, and always holding on in the closing stages from a well-handicapped rival. This is a quick turnaround, but it hasn't bothered Alafdhal in the past, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Catterick Each Way - 16:50 - Back Red Mirage

No. 1 (9) Red Mirage (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: John & Sean Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 77

Red Mirage was a useful handicapper when trained by Mark Johnston and Andrew Balding and, though he generally struggled for this yard last season, he has fallen quite a way in the weights as a result.

He now returns from a career-low mark of 77 and, given he can boast a good record when fresh, he will be a danger to all if returning to anything like his best form.