Catterick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Catterick
Timeform bring you three to back at Catterick on Wednesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Catterick on Wednesday.

"...he remains just 1 lb above his last winning mark..."

Timeform on Queen's Sargent

Aquaman - 14:20 Catterick

This doesn't look a deep race and looks a perfect opportunity for Aquaman to open his account. He progressed with each run last season and he shaped well on his final start in a good-looking race at Yarmouth. Aquaman put his experience to good use, dictating matters from the front, only to be picked off by a potentially smart type inside the final furlong. That form sets a tall standard in this event and he should prove too strong for another southern-raider in Muhalhel.

Queen's Sargent - 14:50 Catterick

Queen's Sargent is a useful handicapper who caught the eye on his seasonal reappearance in the Spring Mile at Doncaster last month, making smooth headway just over two furlongs out before his effort petered out as though he would come on for the run. A strongly-run mile is probably at the limit of his stamina, so the drop back to seven furlongs at this sharper track is very much in his favour, and he remains just 1 lb above his last winning mark.

High Security - 16:30 Catterick

This looks competitive for the grade, but the Nigel Tinkler-trained High Security caught the eye on just his third start for this yard when finishing a close fifth over course and distance earlier this month. He was always on the backfoot following a tardy start, but travelled as though he could be better than this mark while also reacting well to first-time cheekpieces. He was doing all of his best work at this finish so, granted he breaks from the stalls in better fashion, he should be bang in the mix.

Smart Stat

Mellys Flyer - 13:45 Catterick

22% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at CATTERICK BRIDGE

Recommended bets

Back Aquaman @ 2.26/5 in the 14:20 at Yarmouth
Back Queen's Sargent @ 4.57/2 in the 14:50 at Yarmouth
Back High Security @ 8.07/1 in the 16:30 at Catterick

