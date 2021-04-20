Catterick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Catterick 21st Apr (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 21 April, 2.20pm
|Aquaman
|Muhalhel
|Fast Medicine
|Estad
|Due Look
|Albegone
|Depp
|Just Trust Me
|Walter
|Cusack
Timeform select the three best bets at Catterick on Wednesday.
"...he remains just 1 lb above his last winning mark..."
Timeform on Queen's Sargent
This doesn't look a deep race and looks a perfect opportunity for Aquaman to open his account. He progressed with each run last season and he shaped well on his final start in a good-looking race at Yarmouth. Aquaman put his experience to good use, dictating matters from the front, only to be picked off by a potentially smart type inside the final furlong. That form sets a tall standard in this event and he should prove too strong for another southern-raider in Muhalhel.
Queen's Sargent - 14:50 Catterick
Queen's Sargent is a useful handicapper who caught the eye on his seasonal reappearance in the Spring Mile at Doncaster last month, making smooth headway just over two furlongs out before his effort petered out as though he would come on for the run. A strongly-run mile is probably at the limit of his stamina, so the drop back to seven furlongs at this sharper track is very much in his favour, and he remains just 1 lb above his last winning mark.
High Security - 16:30 Catterick
This looks competitive for the grade, but the Nigel Tinkler-trained High Security caught the eye on just his third start for this yard when finishing a close fifth over course and distance earlier this month. He was always on the backfoot following a tardy start, but travelled as though he could be better than this mark while also reacting well to first-time cheekpieces. He was doing all of his best work at this finish so, granted he breaks from the stalls in better fashion, he should be bang in the mix.
Mellys Flyer - 13:45 Catterick
22% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at CATTERICK BRIDGE
Wednesday 21 April, 2.50pm
|Parys Mountain
|Streak Lightning
|Queens Sargent
|Muntadab
|Three Saints Bay
Wednesday 21 April, 4.30pm
|Bert Kibbler
|Electric Blue
|Emirati Dirham
|Secret Eagle
|High Security
|Maeves Memory
|Bumble Beee
|Mokaman
|Orchid Rose
|Denzils Laughing