Catterick Racing Tips: Progressive Omar Maretti can win again
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Catterick on Monday...
"...he is fully expected to follow up with this even longer trip in his favour..."
NAP: More to come from Omar Maretti
Omar Maretti - 15:15 Catterick
Omar Maretti was a dual winner in points, and won both of his starts over hurdles last season. However, his future was always going to lie over fences, and he built on his promising debut in this sphere when opening his account at Newcastle last month.
He looked like a horse with a promising future as a staying chaser on that occasion, in command approaching the last and kept up to his work on the run-in. It is surprising that the handicapper has only raised him 3lb for that success, and he is fully expected to follow up with this even longer trip in his favour.
NEXT BEST: You can rely on Al
Just Call Me Al - 13:30 Catterick
Just Call Me Al is a consistent sort who didn't need to improve to open his account over fences at Sedgefield two weeks ago and he once again seems sure to give his running.
That was his third success at Sedgefield this season and he was value for extra than the official margin suggests, too, in command and around four lengths up when making a mistake at the last. He was closed down only late on by the runner-up, who has since run well in defeat, and a 4lb rise doesn't look excessive for Just Call Me Al.
EACH WAY: East Street interesting on handicap debut
East Street was placed in points and will likely come into his own once tackling a trip over fences, but he has made an encouraging start over hurdles, winning a weak race on Rules debut at Wetherby before finishing runner-up at Newcastle last time.
Admittedly, he was outclassed by a superior rival on that occasion, but he remains with potential now moving up in trip, and on handicap debut. An opening mark of 108 is no gift, but he is arguably open to more improvement than the rest of his rivals, and he should be involved in the finish.
Catterick 14th Feb (2m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 14 February, 1.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Shoughalls Boy
|Rukwa
|Lovely Moon
|Inishbiggle
|East Street
|Sheriff Garrett
|Twotwothree
|Sayar
|Falco Du Sauzay
|Frightened Rabbit
|Busy Street
|Quest For Life
Catterick 14th Feb (2m3f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 14 February, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Just Call Me Al
|Can You Call
|Cilluirid
|Da Vinci Hand
|Pepite De Belle
|Dis Donc
|Shaws Bridge
Catterick 14th Feb (3m1f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 14 February, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Omar Maretti
|Almazhar Garde
|The Paddy Pie
|Winds Of Fire
|Marown
|Brian Boranha