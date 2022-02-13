To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Catterick Racing Tips: Progressive Omar Maretti can win again

Catterick
Catterick host a six-race card on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Catterick on Monday...

"...he is fully expected to follow up with this even longer trip in his favour..."

NAP: More to come from Omar Maretti

Omar Maretti - 15:15 Catterick

Omar Maretti was a dual winner in points, and won both of his starts over hurdles last season. However, his future was always going to lie over fences, and he built on his promising debut in this sphere when opening his account at Newcastle last month.

He looked like a horse with a promising future as a staying chaser on that occasion, in command approaching the last and kept up to his work on the run-in. It is surprising that the handicapper has only raised him 3lb for that success, and he is fully expected to follow up with this even longer trip in his favour.

NEXT BEST: You can rely on Al

Just Call Me Al - 13:30 Catterick

Just Call Me Al is a consistent sort who didn't need to improve to open his account over fences at Sedgefield two weeks ago and he once again seems sure to give his running.

That was his third success at Sedgefield this season and he was value for extra than the official margin suggests, too, in command and around four lengths up when making a mistake at the last. He was closed down only late on by the runner-up, who has since run well in defeat, and a 4lb rise doesn't look excessive for Just Call Me Al.

EACH WAY: East Street interesting on handicap debut

East Street - 13:00 Catterick

East Street was placed in points and will likely come into his own once tackling a trip over fences, but he has made an encouraging start over hurdles, winning a weak race on Rules debut at Wetherby before finishing runner-up at Newcastle last time.

Admittedly, he was outclassed by a superior rival on that occasion, but he remains with potential now moving up in trip, and on handicap debut. An opening mark of 108 is no gift, but he is arguably open to more improvement than the rest of his rivals, and he should be involved in the finish.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Omar Maretti @ 2.77/4 in the 15:15 Catterick
Next Best - Back Just Call Me Al @ 3.55/2 in the 13:30 Catterick
Each Way - Back East Street @ 6.05/1 in the 13:00 Catterick

Catterick 14th Feb (2m3f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 14 February, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shoughalls Boy
Rukwa
Lovely Moon
Inishbiggle
East Street
Sheriff Garrett
Twotwothree
Sayar
Falco Du Sauzay
Frightened Rabbit
Busy Street
Quest For Life
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Catterick 14th Feb (2m3f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 14 February, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Just Call Me Al
Can You Call
Cilluirid
Da Vinci Hand
Pepite De Belle
Dis Donc
Shaws Bridge
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Catterick 14th Feb (3m1f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 14 February, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Omar Maretti
Almazhar Garde
The Paddy Pie
Winds Of Fire
Marown
Brian Boranha
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips