Catterick Racing Tips: Prairie Wolf has excellent claims

Catterick
There is a six-race card at Catterick on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Catterick on Tuesday.

"...he must have an excellent chance of resuming winning ways..."

  • A Catterick Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Catterick Nap - 15:05 - Back Prairie Wolf

    Prairie Wolf matched the pick of his efforts over hurdles on his chasing debut without looking like a natural, but he was much more polished, particularly in the jumping department, when opening his account in this sphere at Doncaster in December.

    He ran a cracker in the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last time, too, paying only late on for having tried to stick with the graded-calibre winner in more exalted company. Prairie Wolf has been left on the same mark by the handicapper and, now in a less-competitive event, he must have an excellent chance of resuming winning ways.

    Catterick Next Best - 16:50 - Back Shantou Moon

    Shantou Moon opened his account for the season from just out of the handicap over this course and distance last month, and was again out of the handicap back at this venue when runner-up last time.

    He went through that race like the best horse at the weights, though, but he paid for making up so much ground in such short time against a dogged rival.

    Shantou Moon is clearly in top form at the moment and, from what still looks a competitive mark, he is fancied to resume winning ways.

Catterick 27th Feb (3m1f Hcap Hrd)

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

