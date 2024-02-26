- Trainer: Sue Smith
- Jockey: Nick Scholfield
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 123
Catterick Racing Tips: Prairie Wolf has excellent claims
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Catterick on Tuesday.
"...he must have an excellent chance of resuming winning ways..."
-
A Catterick Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Tristan Davidson
- Jockey: Harry Reed
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: 98
Catterick Nap - 15:05 - Back Prairie Wolf
Prairie Wolf matched the pick of his efforts over hurdles on his chasing debut without looking like a natural, but he was much more polished, particularly in the jumping department, when opening his account in this sphere at Doncaster in December.
He ran a cracker in the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last time, too, paying only late on for having tried to stick with the graded-calibre winner in more exalted company. Prairie Wolf has been left on the same mark by the handicapper and, now in a less-competitive event, he must have an excellent chance of resuming winning ways.
Catterick Next Best - 16:50 - Back Shantou Moon
Shantou Moon opened his account for the season from just out of the handicap over this course and distance last month, and was again out of the handicap back at this venue when runner-up last time.
He went through that race like the best horse at the weights, though, but he paid for making up so much ground in such short time against a dogged rival.
Shantou Moon is clearly in top form at the moment and, from what still looks a competitive mark, he is fancied to resume winning ways.
FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM
Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Catterick 27th Feb (3m1f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 27 February, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Shantou Moon
|Foillan
|Lincoln Burrows
|Burrows Hall
|Accidental Legend
|Biowavego
|Teescomponentstrig
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.