- Trainer: Micky Hammond
- Jockey: Billy Garritty
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 10lbs
- OR: 64
Catterick Racing Tips: Myboymax can resume winning ways
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP. Next Best and Each Way selection at Catterick on Wednesday.
"...he is well worth backing to go one place better now from a 1 lb higher mark..."
NAP: Myboymax weighted to strike
Myboymax generally goes well at this track and was unlucky to bump into a rejuvenated sort who had fallen to a good mark and made a winning return to the Flat over course and distance two weeks ago. However, he finished readily on top of the rest, leaving the impression he is also back in top form, and he is well worth backing to go one place better now from a 1 lb higher mark.
NEXT BEST: Vadamiah can follow up
Vadamiah showed much improved form when making a successful return and handicap debut over course and distance from Sherdil a fortnight ago and there should be plenty more to come from her judged by that performance. She showed plenty of speed and never looked like being headed so is fully expected to go in again following a 6 lb rise which seems more than fair.
EACH WAY: Naughty Nadine can get her head in front
Naughty Nadine - 16:00 Catterick
This isn't as competitive as the numbers suggest and Naughty Nadine wouldn't have to improve much to open her account. She has been running well on the all-weather since joining Mick Appleby of late, not beaten too far at Kempton last time, and a repeat of that performance should suffice now back on turf where there is no standout performer.
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Catterick 20th Apr (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 20 April, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Vadamiah
|Sherdil
|Zwift
|Bicep
|Prayer Matt
|Anniversary Belle
|Rockprincess
|Another Bertie
|Whiteandblue
|Glory Hallelujah
|Wheres Diana
|Yaahobby
|Waverley Star
Catterick 20th Apr (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 20 April, 2.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|War Defender
|Myboymax
|Colinton
|Molinari
|Bamboo Bay
|Madeeh
|Peripeteia
Catterick 20th Apr (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 20 April, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Shabs
|Naughty Nadine
|Guitar
|Ha Long Bay
|Primo
|Minxie
|Alaskan Wind
|May Punch
|Angels Tale
|Clodovea
|Bearcardi
|Premiership
|Without Delay
|Golden Prosperity