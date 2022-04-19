Catterick Racing Tips: Myboymax can resume winning ways

NAP: Myboymax weighted to strike

Myboymax - 14:50 Catterick

Myboymax generally goes well at this track and was unlucky to bump into a rejuvenated sort who had fallen to a good mark and made a winning return to the Flat over course and distance two weeks ago. However, he finished readily on top of the rest, leaving the impression he is also back in top form, and he is well worth backing to go one place better now from a 1 lb higher mark.

No. 5 (2) Myboymax (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Micky Hammond

Jockey: Billy Garritty

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 64

NEXT BEST: Vadamiah can follow up

Vadamiah - 14:15 Catterick

Vadamiah showed much improved form when making a successful return and handicap debut over course and distance from Sherdil a fortnight ago and there should be plenty more to come from her judged by that performance. She showed plenty of speed and never looked like being headed so is fully expected to go in again following a 6 lb rise which seems more than fair.

No. 3 (3) Vadamiah (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 69

EACH WAY: Naughty Nadine can get her head in front

Naughty Nadine - 16:00 Catterick

This isn't as competitive as the numbers suggest and Naughty Nadine wouldn't have to improve much to open her account. She has been running well on the all-weather since joining Mick Appleby of late, not beaten too far at Kempton last time, and a repeat of that performance should suffice now back on turf where there is no standout performer.