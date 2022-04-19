Tony Calvin Tips

Catterick Racing Tips: Myboymax can resume winning ways

Catterick finish
Timeform's Andrew Asquith has picked out three bets for Catterick on Wednesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP. Next Best and Each Way selection at Catterick on Wednesday.

"...he is well worth backing to go one place better now from a 1 lb higher mark..."

NAP: Myboymax weighted to strike

Myboymax - 14:50 Catterick

Myboymax generally goes well at this track and was unlucky to bump into a rejuvenated sort who had fallen to a good mark and made a winning return to the Flat over course and distance two weeks ago. However, he finished readily on top of the rest, leaving the impression he is also back in top form, and he is well worth backing to go one place better now from a 1 lb higher mark.

NEXT BEST: Vadamiah can follow up

Vadamiah - 14:15 Catterick

Vadamiah showed much improved form when making a successful return and handicap debut over course and distance from Sherdil a fortnight ago and there should be plenty more to come from her judged by that performance. She showed plenty of speed and never looked like being headed so is fully expected to go in again following a 6 lb rise which seems more than fair.

EACH WAY: Naughty Nadine can get her head in front

Naughty Nadine - 16:00 Catterick

This isn't as competitive as the numbers suggest and Naughty Nadine wouldn't have to improve much to open her account. She has been running well on the all-weather since joining Mick Appleby of late, not beaten too far at Kempton last time, and a repeat of that performance should suffice now back on turf where there is no standout performer.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Myboymax @ 4.03/1 in the 14:50 Catterick
NEXT BEST - Back Vadamiah @ 3.02/1 in the 14:15 Catterick
EACH WAY - Back Naughty Nadine @ 6.05/1 in the 16:00 Catterick

Catterick 20th Apr (5f Hcap)

Wednesday 20 April, 2.15pm

Vadamiah
Sherdil
Zwift
Bicep
Prayer Matt
Anniversary Belle
Rockprincess
Another Bertie
Whiteandblue
Glory Hallelujah
Wheres Diana
Yaahobby
Waverley Star
Catterick 20th Apr (1m4f Hcap)

Wednesday 20 April, 2.50pm

War Defender
Myboymax
Colinton
Molinari
Bamboo Bay
Madeeh
Peripeteia
Catterick 20th Apr (7f Hcap)

Wednesday 20 April, 4.00pm

Shabs
Naughty Nadine
Guitar
Ha Long Bay
Primo
Minxie
Alaskan Wind
May Punch
Angels Tale
Clodovea
Bearcardi
Premiership
Without Delay
Golden Prosperity
