NAP

Snowy Clouds - 13:00 Catterick

Snowy Clouds made a successful chasing after six months off at Market Rasen a few weeks ago, immediately bettering the form he showed in five starts over hurdles as he made all to win by six and a half lengths.

The manner of that victory suggests Snowy Clouds may have been let in lightly here from just a 3 lb higher mark, particularly when you factor in his scope for more improvement.

No. 3 Snowy Clouds (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 101

NEXT BEST

Johnson's Blue - 15:00 Catterick

Johnson's Blue was well beaten when returning from four months off at Aintree last time, but it's probably best not to judge him too harshly on that run given that he was up in trip as well as class and didn't seem to get home.

It's worth remembering how progressive he had looking in winning four in a row before that, culminating with a dominant nine-and-a-half-length victory at Cartmel in July.

A BHA mark of 119 still looks workable on that evidence and this likeable type is well worth a chance to resume his progress now back down in grade.

No. 2 Johnson's Blue (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Jamie Hamilton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 119

EACH-WAY

Lock's Corner - 14:00 Catterick

Lock's Corner shaped encouragingly back over hurdles after 11 weeks off at Ludlow last time, pulling well clear with an unexposed improver and only losing out by a neck at the line.

He clearly isn't the force of old, but that was at least a step back in the right direction and it's surely only a matter of time before he resumes winning ways from just a 3 lb higher mark if building on that run.