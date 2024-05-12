Catterick Racing Tips: Course form to the fore
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Catterick on Monday...
-
A Catterick Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Catterick Nap - 13:47 - Back Mutanaaseq
Mutanaaseq (Ire)
- J: Brandon Wilkie
- T: Ruth Carr
- F: 11983-304
A strong pace looks likely here thanks to the presence of Elladora, Asmund and Saisons d'Or amongst others which should tee the race up perfectly for multiple course winner MUTANAASEQ who has been given a chance by the handicapper and gets the nod in an open-looking handicap.
He won four times here in 2023 alone, and following a rare poor run here in April, was soon back to form when 3 lengths fourth of 9 to Bowman six days later, despite being left with a lot to do.
Catterick Next Best - 14:47 - Back Greek Giant
Greek Giant (Ire)
- J: Oisin James Orr
- T: Ed Dunlop
- F: 112328-12
The Ed Dunlop-trained GREEK GIANT was a creditable 1½ lengths second to Fox Flame at Chelmsford last time, ideally needing a stiffer test over that inadequate trip.
He is still relatively unexposed as a stayer, will appreciate the step back up in trip here, and can resume winning ways despite the handicapper nudging him up by 1 lb.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/1 Rhythm is a wager at Windsor
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins over £54k from a £4 bet
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Fairbanks has the staying power for Newcastle double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore: Henry Longfellow is a very exciting prospect ahead of French Guineas
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of bets at Ascot