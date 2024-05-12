Catterick Racing Tips: Course form to the fore

A Catterick Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Catterick Nap - 13:47 - Back Mutanaaseq

A strong pace looks likely here thanks to the presence of Elladora, Asmund and Saisons d'Or amongst others which should tee the race up perfectly for multiple course winner MUTANAASEQ who has been given a chance by the handicapper and gets the nod in an open-looking handicap.

He won four times here in 2023 alone, and following a rare poor run here in April, was soon back to form when 3 lengths fourth of 9 to Bowman six days later, despite being left with a lot to do.

Catterick Next Best - 14:47 - Back Greek Giant

The Ed Dunlop-trained GREEK GIANT was a creditable 1½ lengths second to Fox Flame at Chelmsford last time, ideally needing a stiffer test over that inadequate trip.

He is still relatively unexposed as a stayer, will appreciate the step back up in trip here, and can resume winning ways despite the handicapper nudging him up by 1 lb.