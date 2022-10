NAP: Cold Henry can follow up

Cold Henry - 15:55 Catterick

Cold Henry and Oh So Chic could be the pair to focus on having filled the first two places in a similar event over this course and distance last month.

The pair were separated by just half a length at the line, but Cold Henry was arguably value for extra having met trouble entering the straight, impressing most with how strongly he finished once in the clear.

Still unexposed over long distances, Cold Henry remains with potential and is fancied to uphold the placings with Oh So Chic despite meeting that rival on 4 lb worse terms.

No. 10 (10) Cold Henry SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Sara Ender

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 53

NEXT BEST: Cold Stare fancied to strike

Cold Stare - 15:20 Catterick

Cold Stare ran another solid race when finishing a close-up fifth at Doncaster on Saturday, looking the likeliest winner at one stage (hit a low of 1.53 in-running) before being headed and fading close home.

He was still beaten less than a length and that was a particularly good run given how keen he was in the early stages.

Reappearing here after just three days off, Cold Stare is fancied to confirm the promise of that effort to gain a first success of the calendar year.

No. 6 (6) Cold Stare (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 77

EACH-WAY: Bay Breeze is a big player

Bay Breeze - 16:30 Catterick

Bay Breeze took a step back in the right direction when fourth at Beverley last time, keeping on well to pass the post just a length behind the winner.

The return to six furlongs today will be in his favour and he has become well handicapped again judged on the pick of his form.

After all, he can line up here from the same mark as when registering his last victory at Ripon in June.