NAP

Betty Baloo - 16:15 Catterick

Betty Baloo bumped into an above-average sort on her debut over fences at Market Rasen on Boxing Day and, though she didn't progress as expected on her next start, she looked good when opening her account in this sphere over course and distance last month.

She was receiving plenty of weight from her main rivals, but was readily on top at the finish, and the runner-up has franked the form by winning next time. She is just 2 lb higher now and looks the one to beat again with the prospect of even more to come.

No. 2 Betty Baloo SBK 5/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Jamie Hamilton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 110

NEXT BEST

Lifetime Legend - 14:45 Catterick

Lifetime Legend was fairly useful on the Flat when trained in Ireland and has shaped promisingly on more than one occasion over hurdles since joining Neil King.

He was easy to back but left the impression he may be ready to strike when hitting the frame at Huntingdon last week, not helped by having to take a trip around the houses. He is down to a good mark now and he should be competitive if building on that now turned out quickly.