Cartmel Racing Tips: Jonathan England's C&D winner can add to 38% strike rate on Saturday

England duo can strike again



Trainer Jonathan England and jockey Sam England team up on Liffeydale Dreamer once again, who certainly loves this unique track, where her form reads 1-2-1-2.

Just the six go to post in the 15:25 Mares' Handicap Hurdle and Liffeydale Dreamer is one of two previous course and distance winners with the field, alongside Jennie Candlish's Catchmeifyoucan, who finished 1/2 length second at Bangor two weeks ago.

Jennie Candlish's For Jim beat Liffeydale Dreamer by a second by a neck over course and distance back in May, and the market indicates England's and Candlish's horses are in with a shot of being in the top two once again on Saturday. However, I believe the market has them priced the wrong way round, and fully expect England to reverse the form.

Catchmeifyoucan caught Liffeydale Dreamer in the final 110 yards at Cartmel the run before her second at Bangor, but that was over 3m1f and England's six-year-old has proven to be stronger over Saturday's shorter trip. There's every chance that result can be reversed.

It's also worth noting that Candlish has returned just one winner from her last nine runners, while England has his stable in fine form, delivering three winners from his last eight horses in the last 14 days.

Donald McCain's Timetoroe is also at the top of the market after a trio of thirds in a row, but with just one win to her name, back in August 2020 at Bangor, he appears to be lacking the speed to challenge her rivals at the finish.

Quinlan's potential double

Sean Quinlan will ride Catchmeifyoucan in the 15:25, and although I fancy his market rival to get the better of his mare, he has every chance with his other ride in the 17:50 Cartmel Cup with Ingleby Hollow.

Quinlan has been in rather good form himself, returning three winners and three seconds from his last eleven runners and is certainly a solid booking.

Despite being up against five previous course and distance winners, his win at Thirsk before his second at Perth can't be dismissed.

After his win at Thirsk, he changed trainers, moving from David O'Meara's yard to Rebecca Menzies.

At Thirsk, he was held up in last place and looked to swoop late on. The nine-year-old still had plenty of work to do one furlong out, but stayed on strongly to lead in the final strides.

The same tactics were deployed at Perth, charging late on but Brian Hughes aboard Blakeney Point was able to hold on. Just.

Olly Murphy's Island Nation, the 9/4 favourite, finished almost four lengths behind, having previously won at the course in April.

With Cartmel having a longer run in than most, it'll be interesting to see where Quinlan will have Ingleby Hollow positioned and if he's within striking distance of the front pack, there's every chance he can keep up his progression this year and look to reel in his opponents in the final furlong.

Hattrick on the cards for Breaking The Ice

In the 17:15 Handicap Chase, George Bewley's Breaking The Ice is looking to complete a hattrick but will have to defeat Oliver Greennall's Go On Chez, who is also seeking a third victory on the spin.

However, the way in which Breaking The Ice finished last time out at Perth suggests the six-year-old is up for the task, having bolted up by 13 lengths.

The main concern is his jumping, having hit a couple of fences last time out and despite having won going away, Dillian Hurst had to ask for a wake up call three furlongs out in order to keep Breaking The Ice's mind on the job.

Although his jumping wasn't up to scratch last time out, he put in a good round on his penultimate run at Cartmel, winning by three lengths, with Dee Star 20 lengths back in third, who will line up once again on Saturday.

Go On Chez is the market leader, having won a point to point before adding another victory to his name at Uttoxeter back in July. The five-year-old has since had wind surgery and his trainer will be hoping he can go from strength to strength as a result.

There's no certainty that the wind surgery will have the desired effect first time out for Go On Chez and Breaking The Ice's form looks the strongest within the field, which is why the 3.7511/4 looks to be a solid selection.